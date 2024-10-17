Carmel Computer Science Honors Society continues to offer computer science tutoring

Carmel Computer Science Honors Society (CSHS) held their second meeting of the 2024-2025 school year on Oct. 14. CSHS continues to hold computer science peer tutoring for computer science classes in the media center’s reference lab for both sessions of SRT. Tutoring will count as one service hour and can be used to fulfill the CSHS volunteer requirement of five volunteer hours per semester.

Hillary Yang, junior and treasurer of CSHS, said, “We plan to make more volunteering and tutoring opportunities available for members and encourage underclassmen to join next year.

Senior Gavin Chen said, “It’s great to help out in the community while doing something I love”

According to CSHS adviser Carey Anderson, CSHS allows members to be more creative than a computer science class allows and to collaborate with like-minded individuals. According to csteachers.org, there are five Computer Science Honor Societies in Indiana.

Anderson said, “We want to help other Indiana high schools have this (CSHS).”