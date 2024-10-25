Career Pathways provide targeted career experiences for students

  • GHOSTS AND GOBLINS 5K IS ON OCT. 26
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Michael Swank, general manager of Rise'n Roll, organizes cinnamon caramel donuts on Oct. 19. "All of our products are made from the Amish. They're baked up in Middlebury, Indiana, so there's a small Amish community up there," Swank said.
A handful of members in Select Sound performed the National Anthem at Carmel International Arts Festival. Choir director Katherine Kouns said, "Select Sound is a very small group of 20 kids that all sing acapella, pentatonix, and beat-boxing." (Submitted photo: Carmel Choirs)
Senior Jack Kennedy assembles a new sewing machine to use for costume preparations. The sewing machine was purchased with a grant by the Carmel Education Foundation during the 2023-2024 school year.
Sophomore Fahed Badreddine listens attentively in his AP African American Studies class as his teacher, Mr. Ziegler, discusses LatinX Heritage month for the class bellringer on Oct. 1, 2024. The class was designed to provide accurate representation by providing more nuanced and up-to-date historical analysis on African American history. "In this class, I've learned that (African Americans) they're a lot more successful than what society and what (typical) textbooks portray them as," Badreddine said.
Sophomore Caroline Hulsey attends a Stone Temple Pilots and Live concert on Sept. 15. "Live music is just such a fun experience," Hulsey said. (Submitted Photo: Caroline Husley)
Juniors Marielle Pabia and Joury Elkadiri make bracelets at the A5 Mid-Autumn Festival meeting on Sept. 27. The meeting had crafts and mooncakes.
Senior Alice Mayer visits Indiana University. Mayer said college visits are a great way to get to know the school environment. (Submitted Photo: Alice Mayer)
Senior Jossi Sorg communicates with friends using inside jokes and new slang at the homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. Sorg said, "Slang is ever-changing, it will continue evolving. In the 80s and 90s, people used words that aren't relevant today and that will happen for this generation's slang terms."
On Oct. 14, the CHS varsity girls volleyball team prepares to go into their first sectionals match for the 2024 year. They prepared by going through drills to get them ready for situations that could occur during sectionals.
Sophomore Edward Chen hits a pickleball at the Pickle-Pong Club callout on Aug. 23 in the Fieldhouse gym. The club consisted of playing pickleball and ping pong games.
Senior Ethan Wu and freshman Jenna Kraus perform in the dress rehearsal of Studio One Acts. The show runs from Oct. 17 to 19 in the Studio Theater.
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to "Dance Moms", Williams said, "It's not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You're not performing new dances every single week." (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Senior Vritika Arya dissects a baby pig for her Biomedical Innovations class. "I realized I loved (the program), and then I did it all four years," she said. "Today we're cutting up pigs and looking at their anatomy, and those little things excite me so much."
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Career Pathways provide targeted career experiences for students

Allison Washburn
October 25, 2024
Rethika Sathyamathan
Senior Vritika Arya dissects a baby pig for her Biomedical Innovations class. “I realized I loved (the program), and then I did it all four years,” she said. “Today we’re cutting up pigs and looking at their anatomy, and those little things excite me so much.”

In their high school years, many students begin to look for future careers they are interested in to hone in on their learning before graduation. One of the resources this school offers to assist this search is through the career pathways, consisting of successive classes focused on certain career areas.

“Right now, we have 28 different career pathways,” Assistant Principal Brad Sever said. “Each pathway consists of three courses with the option of students taking a fourth year as a capstone…which is typically a paid internship.”

He said these career pathways can give students some good experiences in their targeted career area before college.

“(Maybe) you’re interested in medicine, so the biomedical career pathway might be a good option for you… you might want to double up and you might fit it in your schedule to do not only the biomedical pathway but also the nursing,” he said. “And you could graduate Carmel High School with a CNA certification, or an EMT certification.”

Sever said out of all the career pathways, the fastest growing pathway was criminal justice, with over 300 students in the pathway in its second year. He said the longest career pathway was the biomedical sciences pathway, with around 110 students staying in the program for all four years.

Ella Lu

Senior Vritika Arya, who is in her final year of the biomedical Project Lead the Way (PLTW) career pathway, said the career pathway helped her explore her preexisting interest in science.

“I’ve always been interested in the sciences,” she said. “I (took the course) and realized I loved it and then I did it all four years, so now I’m in BI (Biomedical Innovations, PLTW) and today we’re cutting up pigs and looking at their anatomy, and those little things excite me so much.”

She said the courses gave her a scope for her to understand what she wanted to do as a career, and from what she saw with her friends, she said the classes made it easy for them to discern whether they enjoyed the subject or not.

“I think the most helpful part of this programming is the experience,” Sever said. “I think it’s a real advantage when students can take a principles class, the first year, and they realize, ‘I’m not interested in this.’”

He said he would rather students have experiences through these classes in high school so they can make decisions early, rather than spending money on college classes and later realizing they don’t actually want to progress in that field.

Senior Alyssa “Aly” Gann is currently in a nursing internship and said she really appreciates the experience it gives her. 

“Last year I got to volunteer for eight hours five different times at a nursing home, and we were kind of relying on each other, and this year it’s more that I have to do it on my own and I’m working with professional people and I get to see the type of work environment. (It’s) a different, more fast-paced environment,” she said.

Gann said she recommends other people do internships as well, if only just to see whether they are really interested in that area of learning.

“A lot of people think they want to do something, and when they actually get into the courses for college they realize that’s not actually what they want to do,” she said.

Sever said, “The idea (is) that (students) were exposed to some of these authentic opportunities and hands-on experiences in high school gives them an idea as they get to know themselves and things they might be interested in.”

