PSAT mollifies pressure for SAT in students

  • GHOSTS AND GOBLINS 5K IS ON OCT. 26
  • DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS NOV. 3
  • HILITE NEWS WAS NAMED FINALIST FOR THE HOOSIER STAR COMPETITION
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Counselor, students examine social media habits, doomscrolling’s effects on mental health
Counselor, students examine social media habits, doomscrolling’s effects on mental health
Students, economics teacher discuss consumer culture created by peer pressure
Students, economics teacher discuss consumer culture created by peer pressure
Students, teachers, explore connection between stress and recommendation letters during college application season
Students, teachers, explore connection between stress and recommendation letters during college application season
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
50 years of SNL
50 years of SNL
A Knight to Remember
A Knight to Remember
Create, Connect, Care: Self-Care Month
Create, Connect, Care: Self-Care Month
Fashion Forward
Fashion Forward
National Photography Month
National Photography Month
Glorification of criminals is morally wrong, detrimental effects
Glorification of criminals is morally wrong, detrimental effects
Graphic novels are an overlooked educational tool with untapped potential
Graphic novels are an overlooked educational tool with untapped potential
Graphic Perspective: What happened to Halloween spirit?
Graphic Perspective: What happened to Halloween spirit?
CHS should increase amount of voting information sent out
CHS should increase amount of voting information sent out
It’s impossible to enjoy pop music amid its oversaturated popularity
It’s impossible to enjoy pop music amid its oversaturated popularity
Sophomore Taylor Allen works on her PSAT prep papers during her G1 geometry class on Oct. 15, 2024 in Tess Courtade’s room. She successfully completed her practice and continued to review for the upcoming exam. “I’m a little nervous about the PSAT, I’m not sure how well it’s going to go, I think I’ll be fine though,” Allen said.
PSAT mollifies pressure for SAT in students
Michael Swank, general manager of Rise‘n Roll, organizes cinnamon caramel donuts on Oct. 19. "All of our products are made from the Amish. They're baked up in Middlebury, Indiana, so there's a small Amish community up there," Swank said.
Rise’n Roll bakery opens Westfield branch, produces Amish–style products
A handful of members in Select Sound performed the National Anthem at Carmel International Arts Festival. Choir director Katherine Kouns said, “Select Sound is a very small group of 20 kids that all sing acapella, pentatonix, and beat-boxing.” (Submitted photo: Carmel Choirs)
Select Sound to kick of the holiday season with Christmas caroling
Mayor plans considerable changes to government spending
Mayor plans considerable changes to government spending
Senior Jack Kennedy assembles a new sewing machine to use for costume preparations. The sewing machine was purchased with a grant by the Carmel Education Foundation during the 2023-2024 school year.
Theater teachers, students discuss different theater courses at CHS
Sophomore Fahed Badreddine listens attentively in his AP African American Studies class as his teacher, Mr. Ziegler, discusses LatinX Heritage month for the class bellringer on Oct. 1, 2024. The class was designed to provide accurate representation by providing more nuanced and up-to-date historical analysis on African American history. “In this class, I've learned that (African Americans) they're a lot more successful than what society and what (typical) textbooks portray them as,” Badreddine said.
Misinformation of U.S. history shapes inaccurate student opinions, harms minority students
Sophomore Caroline Hulsey attends a Stone Temple Pilots and Live concert on Sept. 15. “Live music is just such a fun experience,” Hulsey said. (Submitted Photo: Caroline Husley)
Music, concerts play key role in students’, teachers’ life experiences
Juniors Marielle Pabia and Joury Elkadiri make bracelets at the A5 Mid-Autumn Festival meeting on Sept. 27. The meeting had crafts and mooncakes.
In honor of Chinese Golden Week, students, Chinese teacher reflect on discussions about Chinese American culture, heritage
Senior Alice Mayer visits Indiana University. Mayer said college visits are a great way to get to know the school environment. (Submitted Photo: Alice Mayer)
College career programming coordinator, students evaluate the benefits, drawbacks of in-state, out-of-state college choices
Senior Jossi Sorg communicates with friends using inside jokes and new slang at the homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. Sorg said, “Slang is ever-changing, it will continue evolving. In the 80s and 90s, people used words that aren't relevant today and that will happen for this generation's slang terms."
With greater emphasis on slang words, informal communication intensifies
On Oct. 14, the CHS varsity girls volleyball team prepares to go into their first sectionals match for the 2024 year. They prepared by going through drills to get them ready for situations that could occur during sectionals.
Athletes, College and Career Counselor consider motivations behind playing sports in college
Sophomore Edward Chen hits a pickleball at the Pickle-Pong Club callout on Aug. 23 in the Fieldhouse gym. The club consisted of playing pickleball and ping pong games.
Q&A with sophomore Stephanie Tan and sponsor Fernando Yañez on pickle-pong club, racket sports
Student athletes’ discuss motivation to compete on varsity teams
Student athletes’ discuss motivation to compete on varsity teams
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
“Uglies” is a call for change in the YA dystopian genre [opinion]
“Uglies” is a call for change in the YA dystopian genre [opinion]
Senior Ethan Wu and freshman Jenna Kraus perform in the dress rehearsal of Studio One Acts. The show runs from Oct. 17 to 19 in the Studio Theater.
Q&A with director, first-time actress on Studio One Acts
Streaming services are pioneering the future of television [opinion]
Streaming services are pioneering the future of television [opinion]
Parasocial relationships unnecessary, intrude on celebrities’ lives [opinion]
Parasocial relationships unnecessary, intrude on celebrities’ lives [opinion]
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to “Dance Moms”, Williams said, “It’s not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You’re not performing new dances every single week.” (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Amid Dance Moms revival, dancers, counselor weigh in on representation of dance culture in media
Senior Vritika Arya dissects a baby pig for her Biomedical Innovations class. "I realized I loved (the program), and then I did it all four years," she said. "Today we’re cutting up pigs and looking at their anatomy, and those little things excite me so much.”
Career Pathways provide targeted career experiences for students
Psychiatric nurse, students discuss onset of superstitions in different cultures
Psychiatric nurse, students discuss onset of superstitions in different cultures
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Students, counselor weigh benefits of TCP for transitioning to college
Students, counselor weigh benefits of TCP for transitioning to college
Students, teacher work to rekindle creativity
Students, teacher work to rekindle creativity
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Month In Review: August/September 2024
Month In Review: August/September 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Mini Crossword: October 23
Mini Crossword: October 23
Word Search: October 23
Word Search: October 23
Crossword: October 21
Crossword: October 21
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 3
Connections: October 3
Connections: September 27
Connections: September 27
Connections: September 24
Connections: September 24
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: October 23
Mini Crossword: October 23
Mini Crossword: October 8
Mini Crossword: October 8
Mini Crossword: October 2
Mini Crossword: October 2
Mini Crossword: September 26
Mini Crossword: September 26
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 4
Wordle: October 4
Wordle: September 25
Wordle: September 25
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: September 5
Word Search: October 23
Word Search: October 23
Crossword: October 21
Crossword: October 21
Word Search: October 4
Word Search: October 4
Crossword: September 20
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 19
Review: “Megalopolis” is a bold, bewildering mess [MUSE]
Review: “Megalopolis” is a bold, bewildering mess [MUSE]
Review in Print: “School of Chocolate” is an exciting, entertaining, binge-watch for everyone [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Masters of the Air” is a brilliant representation of the cruelty of war [MUSE]
Review: Judy Moody encourages viewers to make the best out of their summer [MUSE]
Review: Judy Moody encourages viewers to make the best out of their summer [MUSE]
Review: “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” is a breathtaking novel based on a true story [MUSE]
Review: “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” is a breathtaking novel based on a true story [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

PSAT mollifies pressure for SAT in students

Wynne BruBaker
October 26, 2024
Areeba Mahbub
Sophomore Taylor Allen works on her PSAT prep papers during her G1 geometry class on Oct. 15, 2024 in Tess Courtade’s room. She successfully completed her practice and continued to review for the upcoming exam. “I’m a little nervous about the PSAT, I’m not sure how well it’s going to go, I think I’ll be fine though,” Allen said.

Carmel High School freshmen, sophomores, and juniors took the PSAT, also called the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT) for juniors, on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The PSAT is a standardized test administered by the College Board and sponsored by National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) in the United States. High enough marks on the PSAT will allow juniors to achieve the National Merit Scholarship, which awards almost 8,000 students with $2,500 annually towards college expenses. 

The purpose of the PSAT is to predict students’ scores for the SAT or the ACT and give insight on what to study. While there is no impact on students’ GPAs or college admissions from the PSAT, many students think it is a valuable resource in preparing for the SAT. 

With doing well on the SAT as a central long-term goal, it can draw lots of stigma and stress for students. Junior Jacob Mazza said the SAT was an incredibly valuable resource for college admissions, and it should therefore be taken very seriously. 

Devyn Hansen

He said, “Everyone takes the same test, so it’s more of a way to evenize, I guess. The (grading) policies are so different from class to class even at the same school. From teacher to teacher, even. It gives them a baseline so they can make estimates about your other classes.”

Melinda Stephan, College and Career Counselor, emphasized the specific intentions of PSAT for SAT preparation,  “Honestly, as I say, the PSAT is a practice SAT, it’s practice, that’s the whole point of it. The PSAT does not have any bearing on your future opportunities. It is a chance to practice a standardized test that eventually you will have to take as a junior for the state of Indiana and that potentially you would use for college applications.” 

With the PSAT, many students said they felt more at ease knowing what they need to focus on more for the SAT. 

Sophomore Emma An said she was aiming to become a National Merit Scholar Semi-finalist for the NMSQT her junior year, and has studied over a year for the PSAT 10. Through studying for the PSAT 10, she said she hoped it would also improve her SAT and NMSQT scores as well as giving her a baseline for what to practice. 

An said, “It’s good for the foundations, and if you’re aiming to study well for the PSAT, and you’re also planning on doing well on the SAT later in high school, it’s better to just study the SAT material because ultimately the SAT is going to be an umbrella that (will) also cover the PSAT.” 

By studying for each individual test, she added that her overall testing abilities throughout school were improving. With English as her second language, An said her virtual focus was English conventions, and the extra studying was benefiting her overall test-taking abilities through quicker reading comprehension. This confidence was something she said would also ease her while taking the test.  

The library provides free PSAT and SAT resources for students at this school. An said, “It’s good for the foundations, and if you’re aiming to study well for the PSAT, and you’re also planning on doing well on the SAT later in high school, it’s better to just study the SAT material because ultimately the SAT is going to be an umbrella that (will) also cover the PSAT.” (Areeba Mahbub)

According to Stephan, “The beauty of those practice tests is that you can then go and get your results from the PSAT and then you can do your prep if you want to do more prop and you can find out which areas you need to really beef up your understanding of your knowledge.”

Mazza took the PSAT 9 as well as the PSAT 10, and due to the similarity between the tests and NMSQT, he said it’s easy to look at the tests from previous years to get insight on how to prepare later. Because he thought he did poorly in standard English conventions on the PSAT 10, he said this guided his studying for the next test, as he could go look at practice questions based around English conventions to improve his score for the NMSQT, and therefore also the SAT. 

An said the major similarities between the PSAT and SAT give her peace of mind that she has the capability to do well on the SAT because she knows what to study, and how to study. 

“I learned to be more forgiving to myself, especially when I make mistakes, because, it’s just, when you’re going through some of these practice problems you learn more or less how to adapt to this instead of having a mental breakdown whenever you get a lot wrong. You just learn how to go back and find out what you did wrong so you can move forward. Ultimately that is the best way to prepare.” An said. 

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal