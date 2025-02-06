FCCLA members continue work on State Conference projects

During their next meeting on Feb. 6, the members of the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will continue developing their State Conference projects. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, the rest of the year will be devoted to the completion of State Conference projects.

“We jumped into State Conference projects,” Dalton said. “We confirmed what event everyone was going to do, we passed out information and lots of forms and stuff like that. Now, we’re just working on the State Conference from now on. We’re not planning to hold any fundraisers this semester, but that depends on who goes to the national competition.”

Dalton said she looks forward to the club’s performance at the State conference.

“I have 17 students competing this year,” Dalton said. “Our fashion events are pretty common and those fill up fast. We probably will have three meetings left before the State Conference in late February.”

Victoria Pavlakos, senior and FCCLA officer, said she helps other club members, especially freshmen and sophomores, prepare their own State Conference projects.

“We’ve been designating a lot of meetings to conferencing with students and free work time,” Pavlakos said. “Even though the projects can be different depending on what each student is doing, there is a kind of basic foundation that all the officers can help with.”