Opposing Column: TV shows centered on sports humanize athletes, showcase struggles

One of the most famous moments in Olympic history was when Simone Biles, now the most decorated Olympic gymnast ever, withdrew from the 2020 games. Biles, citing her struggles with mental health, decided it was best for her not to compete. The decision shocked the international community, who had been praising Bilies for months leading up to the games, calling her The GOAT. and waiting eagerly for the chance to see her on the big screen again.

I found it hard to relate to Biles. She was on top of the world, coming off the 2016 games she swept. How could she simply pull out of these Olympics? Over time, I came to understand her reasons, even if I couldn’t relate to them. It wasn’t until I watched Biles’ 2024 TV Docuseries “Simone Biles Rising” that I came to truly grasp the depth of her struggles during 2020.

Watching Biles’ Docuseries not only opened my eyes to struggles professional athletes face behind the scenes, but also to their lives outside their sport. It can be easy to see professional athletes as invincible, impossibly strong, almost inhuman beings. But, reality TV can showcase the behind-the-scenes life of these pros, allowing us to see them how they really are— as humans.

Another sports reality TV show I watched was the 2016 TV Series Cheer Squad. Focused on a Canadian competitive cheer squad called The Great Whites, Cheer Squad was one of my favorite shows as a kid. The relationships between the girls, the coaches, and the teams reflected relationships I saw in my own life. Because of the show, I was able to see and empathize with a whole new set of athletes and their struggles. These girls struggled with more than just their sport they worked through challenges with personal health problems, social anxiety and difficulty fitting in, as well as working multiple jobs. Seeing these girls grapple with real problems helped me realize what the reality is foremost professional athletes, and it’s far from the perfection I thought.