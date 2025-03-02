Quiz Bowl prepares for PANDA II tournament on March 1

With State and National tournaments approaching, Quiz Bowl members are preparing for their last regular tournament of the semester. According to club sponsor Matthew Cinkoske, the second edition of the Planetfall Jr. At Notre Dame (PANDA II) tournament will be hosted at St. Joseph’s High School on March 1.

“It’s the last tournament this semester that’s not on the difficulty of a Nationals tournament,” Cinkoske said. “There’s no skill cut-offs, so anyone in the club can compete if they want to.”

Anjali Prasad, club officer and junior, said the competition is generally not attended by older members and is a good opportunity for freshman or sophomore members.

“The team cap will probably be somewhere around 18. I think [we’re sending] two novice teams,” Prasad said. “It’s mostly a chance for people that might be interested in doing one more tournament this year.”