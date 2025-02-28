Family and consumer science department to add dual credit fashion pathway

The family and consumer science department will add a dual credit fashion pathway starting in the 2025-26 school year. The four course program will allow students to gain college credit from Ball State University.

Nancy Spencer, family and consumer science department chair said the pathway offers students an opportunity to explore fashion as a career.

“(Fashion dual credit) courses will all be fully weighted and the kids will all get Ball State credit,” Spencer said. “So, because we actually have kids that go into the fashion industry, that’s huge for us. We’ll have Principles of Fashion, and that one is based on kids learning to sew for the most part. Then, on what we call concentrator A, and concentrator B, the two advanced classes, it’s more about merchandizing fabrics and production. And then we have a capstone. Next year, we’ve got six kids signed up for capstone. Some will work with Mrs. Stanasi on their portfolio because they want to get into college. Others will go straight out to the workforce.”

Junior London Anderson said the new pathways provide a new opportunity for students who consider fashion as more than a hobby.

Anderson said, “I think that the students will really enjoy these courses, especially because they are more advanced courses for students looking for a more challenging and experienced teacher or class to expand their knowledge.”

In addition, Spencer said a new kitchen will be opening up in the school, increasing the possible sizes of culinary classes.

“We’ll be fully moving into the new kitchen by the automotive classes,” Spencer said. “Our kitchens will still be used, so now we’ll just have more space. In past years, we’ve had to cut kids from our program because we don’t have room. So now that we’ve got the new kitchen, we will no longer have to cut kids from our program, which is exciting.”