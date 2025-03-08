National English Honor Society resumes Silverhounds program

The National English Honor Society (NEHS) will hold a second Silverhounds meeting in March for members of the Silverhounds book club, although the exact date has not yet been decided.

“We’re gonna have a meeting in March, date to be determined and you can join the Silverhounds next year. I don’t think we’re going to have another set of meetings this year because our follow up meeting will be in April, but that’s only open to people who came to the first one,” Michael Fortuna, NEHS president and senior, said.

Silverhounds, a club organized by the Carmel Clay Public Library that hasn’t met since the COVID-19 pandemic, is a book club where teenagers and elderly individuals in the community can meet to discuss books and life experiences, according to Fortuna.

Club adviser Miranda Prizio said, “I think the goal (of NEHS) is to bring the love of reading, literature, and discussing literature to a wider group of people.”

Amy Bancroft, accompanied by her husband Jim Bancroft, said, “We’re brand new to Silverhounds. We’ve never done this before, so we don’t have any idea or concept of what’s gonna happen, but we’re looking forward to it, sharing what we have read with the kids and being told what’s new.”

For more information about NEHS, visit their Instagram page.