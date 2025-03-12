Show choirs to compete in the ongoing competition season

According to choir director Katherine Kouns, Ambassadors, Accents, New Edition and Allegro are the four groups that will be competing in show choir competitions all around the state this March.

Aarthi Eswaran, Accents member and sophomore, said Accents has been busy competing and performing for competition season.

“(During competition season) show choirs from all around Indiana and the Midwest come together to perform a compilation of songs that tell a story or speak for a certain theme. They prepare the music for that, the acting for that, the dancing for that and then they take their show choir set and compete with it against other high schools,” she said.

Eswaran said Accent’s set this year is called Cages or Wings. “It’s about the concept of fear and how that can cage you,” she said. “If you face that fear and you move past it, you’ll actually learn to love life and live life to the fullest. [The theme] is exemplified through a bird in a cage. At first we’re in our cage and we’re scared, and we don’t know what’s out there. Then we realize that we can escape our cage and take flight in the sky.”