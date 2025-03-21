FCCLA members compete at State Conference, qualify for Nationals

The members of the FCCLA competed at the State Conference in Muncie on Feb. 27 to 28. FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton said she was proud of the club’s successes and hard work in preparation for the State Conference.

“The State Conference went really well, we had ten students that qualified for nationals,” Dalton said. “So now we’re just trying to price that up and figure out who’s actually going. We had 19 students that went for the FCCLA and then we had a culinary team and then baking students, which made up 26 total. Almost all of our students got silver or gold.”

Dalton said there will be few meetings for students who do not want to attend Nationals, with the State Conference marking the end of the competition season.

“Meetings now on will be for those students who wanna go to nationals, we’ll have like the nationals meetings,” Dalton said. “Usually I’ve taken four (students to Nationals), we’ve had like five or six in the past. So ten have qualified, so we’ll see who actually wants to go.”

Lainey Mattis, FCCLA officer and senior, competed at the State Conference under the fashion construction event.

“There were eight other people in my in the event with me that we competed together,” Mattis said. “I got gold and I’m a Nationals qualifier. Nationals are July 5 through the 9. I do plan on attending and am actually working at the budgeting going on right now.”

Mattis attributed her improvement from a silver medal last year to an improved level of dedication and motivation regarding her project.

“Last year, I just made whatever, but this year I made my prom dress, so I really put a lot more into it,” Mattis said. “This year, I was actually into looking at the rubric and I actually truly believed in what I had made. I think actually being enthusiastic about it is a really big, big thing that sets you apart.”