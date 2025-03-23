Greyhound Connections members return from Meet a Friend event, excited to share lessons

Greyhound Connections members attended the Meet a Friend event held in the Media Center on Mar. 18. Senior Erin Suhy, co-president of Greyhound Connections, said the event was inspiring.

Suhy said, “The event was focused around making new friends so people can just come in and make new friends and meet new people. It really shows the importance of interacting with people and how a good friendship can come out of just taking a few minutes to talk to someone.”

Senior Evelina Rubchinsky, member of Greyhound Connections, agreed with Suhy and said she enjoyed the experience.

“The event was super fun,” Rubchinsky said. “I met a lot of new people that I wouldn’t have had a chance to meet otherwise. It was a super good way for me to expand my circle and increase my social interactions.”

Junior Cora Shea, co-president of Greyhound Connections, said she agreed with both Rubchinsky and Suhy. She said the event corresponds to the mission of Greyhound Connections.

“(Greyhound Connections) is focused on social interaction and bonding,” Shea said. “This event was a good representation of what (Greyhound Connections) does and helped everyone who attended be better at their role in Greyhound Connections.”

Club sponsor Joe Stuelpe defers all club decisions to the officers and the students.