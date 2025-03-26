Ambassadors win Grand Champion at Show Choir Nationals 2025

The Ambassadors placed first at Show Choir Nationals 2025 in Nashville, Tenn. this March 20 to 22 for the mixed choir division. The choir was commended with Best Vocals and Best Visuals, with Senior Isaiah Henderson winning Outstanding Male Soloist.

Our all girls choir, Accents, won runner-up for the treble division. Accents was commended with Director Award of Excellence, Deborah Morgan Best Crew Award, with sophomore Anabelle Kim winning Outstanding Soloist.

Ellie Andrews, co-president of Ambassadors and senior, said this was the first time both Ambassadors and Accents had the chance to perform at nationals.

“On Friday, Ambassadors had our preliminary performance to make it into the finals. And then Saturday we made finals, so we performed then. And we ended up winning, so it was really awesome, and that night we had a big dance with all the other schools at the competition. We did line dancing too, and it was really fun to meet all the people. We all really enjoyed it, actually, it’s very fun,” Andrews said.

Additionally, according to choir director Katherine Kouns, Select Sound is set to perform their annual Ear Candy performance on April 15.

Andrews said Ear Candy is a concert mainly run independently from the directors with small groups performing individual songs.

She said, “Most of the songs that us kids put together are a lot of pop songs, a lot of them are like ballads, so they’re slower, but we have songs that more kids our age will be really familiar with.”