Science Bowl team prepares for National competition on April 24

Science Bowl participants continue to prepare for the National competition on April 24 hosted in Washington D.C.

Science Bowl sponsor Kira Hansen said students have been studying for this competition after their win at the Regional competition on Feb. 22.

“The team prepares by doing practice questions that are similar to the actual [competition] questions,” she said. “They also practice with a buzzer-like system.”

Additionally, member and sophomore Draco Qiao said he enjoys attending weekly practices.

“Even though I don’t know the answers to a lot of the questions, it’s still fun to practice with the team and be there during meetings,” he said.

Ultimately, Hansen said she hopes every student takes something away from this experience.

“Some people really like the competition, so this allows them to compete regionally and nationally,” she said. “Other people may wish to take the knowledge they learn to college and their future careers.”