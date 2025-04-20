Best Buddies to fundraise during Carmel Marathon

The Best Buddies Club will be setting up two lemonade stands on April 19 outside of the Carmel Marathon and Penn and Beech to continue to fundraise for the Friendship Walk. The Best Buddies Friendship Walk, sponsored by Best Buddies Indiana, will be held on April 27 at White River State Park from 9-1 p.m. The CHS chapter has raised $2,760 and has 19 registrations.

Cora Lammers, chapter president of Best Buddies and sophomore said she is looking forward to the event.

“We are very excited to hang out together and walk as well as meet people from other schools in Indiana,” Lammers said.

Maggie Miller, fundraising manager and junior said she is looking forward to the Friendship Walk.

“This event is going to be really fun and we are all really looking forward to it,” she said via email.

Sponsor Tony Dunham said he defers many club decisions to the officers and the students.





