Students benefit from evolving role of libraries as community centers

Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Bank on It
Zombie Watch
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
Staff Editorial: This school should rethink its anti-vaping measures
In light of the release of Sunrise on the Reaping, fans should consider the ethics of requests for more Hunger Games books
Instead of a quantitative change, the Supreme Court selection process needs to be closely monitored
Graphic Perspective: Eggstravagant prices
Normalization of online racism is a dangerous trend
Aneesha Singh (left), TASSEL co-president and senior, and Christopher Tichindelean (right), TASSEL co-president and senior, lead a TASSEL meeting. Singh said, "We hope to provide more vocational opportunities for (our students) in the future. Learning English in addition to their native language Khmer can open a lot of doors in receiving higher education. "
Senior Toby Quinn continues to make revisions to his latest creative writing piece. Quinn said, “I’m glad there are events where like-minded people can discuss our passions. I hope one day I can inspire readers and aspiring writers too.”
Superintendent Michael Beresford and Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich shake hands on April 16, 2025. CCS announced a leadership transition as Beresford is retiring and Oestreich steps into the role.
Emmalyn Lloyd, member of Artist’s Association and freshman, draws an oil pastel portrait on March 11. Lloyd experimented with unconventional colors to add more depth into her portait. Lloyd said, “Art isn’t confined by rules, there isn’t a correct way to do things. You should get creative and do whatever you want.”
Teen Services Librarian Zach Reynolds works at Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) and shelves books at the local library on March 26, 2025. Reynolds has an education of a Master of Library & Information Science - MLIS, Children and Youth Library Services from Indiana University Indianapolis. This master's has allowed Reynolds to work as a Carmel Clay schools Library Media Center Assistant as well as a CCPL Teen Librarian.
Sophomore Isabella Duffy talks into her microphone and practices her script on April 21. Duffy said she tries to remain objective when reporting the news but can sometimes let her opinions influence her reporting.
Best Buddies president Cora Lammers strikes a pose with her buddy Alyson Barnett on Sep. 26, 2024. Barnett and Lammers participated in the Best Buddies match party. Lammers said the match party allows all one-on-one matches to meet and hang out with each other.
In light of detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, CHS student activists, teachers fear for their safety, the future of free speech
Junior Ivy Wei waters plants in the greenhouse on March 27, 2025. “I think my favorite part of (Gardening Together) is getting to plan and do things with nature at school,” Wei said.
Senior Amanda Ailes signs with the Huntington Foresters volleyball team on Feb 22. Ailes said one of the ways she’s been continuing with her commitment to Huntington is by communicating with her future coach and attending the games of her future team. (Photo: Submitted)
Senior Sophie Mock gives her team a pep talk before the varsity Lacrosse game starts on April 17. (Submitted Photo: Sophie Mock)
Kaitlyn Oshimura competes at the New Balance track and field nationals in Boston on March 13. Oshimura said she hopes to qualify for the event again next year. (Submitted: Kaitlyn Oshimura)
Red Bull has a winner, and it’s Max Verstappen
Junior Owen Morton and his father root for different teams during a game between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Morton said it's important to stick to one's favorite teams during both winning and losing streaks. (Submitted: Owen Morton)
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
We need to discuss the dangers of toxic masculinity on the Internet (opinion)
What happened to theater etiquette? [opinion]
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Juniors Anya Stephenson and Maggie Miller smile for a selfie. Stephenson and Miller created Patchwork Promise, an initiative to donate upcycled tote bags.
Statpad, the SAT practice site, is available both as an app and as a website. “We’re working to get it unblocked (on Chromebooks),” Junior Derek Yang said.
Seniors Saesha Saha and Akshaya Lingala demonstrate their invention. They designed a personalized massage machine to alleviate wrist pain.
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Word Search: April 30
Mini Crossword: April 29
Crossword: April 24
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: March 13
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Categories:

Students benefit from evolving role of libraries as community centers

Charlotte Moser
April 30, 2025
Rethika Sathyamathan
Teen Services Librarian Zach Reynolds works at Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) and shelves books at the local library on March 26, 2025. Reynolds has an education of a Master of Library & Information Science – MLIS, Children and Youth Library Services from Indiana University Indianapolis. This master’s has allowed Reynolds to work as a Carmel Clay schools Library Media Center Assistant as well as a CCPL Teen Librarian.

Sophomore Chloe Baumgartner said since coming to this high school, she’s spent more time at the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL).

“When I was in middle school or elementary school, we didn’t go as much,” Baumgartner said. “We’d go sometimes on the weekend, just getting books and stuff, but now having it so close to the high school makes it so much easier to just go there after school.”

Baumgartner said she spends every day after school at the CCPL, working on homework, spending time with friends and enjoying the convenience of having a place to go directly across the street. 

Baumgartner is not alone in her use of the library as more than just a place to get books. Across the country, libraries have shifted from this traditional environment to community centers, especially for younger people. According to a 2023 survey, 43% of Generation Z and millennials don’t consider themselves to be readers although 54% of that group visited a physical library location at least once in a year. 

Libraries nationwide are embracing the idea of being a “third place,” where home is the “first place” and work is the “second place.” The “third place” provides a community space for people to connect with one another, receive academic help or even work in solitude.

Teen Services Librarian Zach Reynolds said the CCPL embraced this idea during its renovation process.

“That was the whole point of having a space designed just for the teens, and a huge impetus for the renovation was providing a significant space, hoping that the teens would come and use it,” Reynolds said. “There’s kids here almost every day after school, even over the summer, there’s still quite a few kids that will come in and utilize the space, and we’re just excited that you guys are using it how we had hoped.”

Ananya Addepalle

Reynolds also said he sees the library as a place to help transition high school students to college or adult life.

“It’s a bit of a bridge between being at your house or being even in the classroom, where you have such strict, rigid oversight over your schedule. Then you jump straight to college or adult life and have complete freedom and openness,” Reynolds said. “I feel like we’re kind of the middle ground to help transition (between teen life and adult life), providing that safe place that everyone’s welcome here and there’s adults around if things do go wrong.”

Sophomore Harshita Vallepalli, who said she is at the library at least three times a week, said she agrees that the new renovations are helpful for teens.

“I never really thought of the library as a big place, but now with the renovations and everything, I can actually be at the library and hang out with my friends or just check out a book, and it makes it really easy,” Vallepalli said. “It really shows that teens have a place to study that isn’t their home, where they can collaborate with their peers.”

Programs for teens

Reynolds said the library offers a variety of programs and clubs for teens, such as the Teen Library Council, Teen Volunteer Corps and the Teen Artist in Residence program, to name just a few. 

“In general we just try to find as many different activities or opportunities that you guys are interested in,” Reynolds said. “We’ve got Overbooked, which seems to be a nice overlapping sphere of interest from you guys as well as obviously, librarians love books as well. But anything from Dungeons and Dragons to chess to bullet journaling, crocheting, knitting, fiber arts type stuff and creative writing. Those are all just things that we offer as library programs. It’s not even touching on the student-led program, that newer initiative that we’ve been trying out as well.”

According to Reynolds, the CCPL has a formal process for people interested in running programs. There’s an application to fill out online and then the library will get in contact with the student running the program, which usually takes place on a Saturday. Reynolds said a lot of teens take advantage of this opportunity to teach people about things they are passionate about and it looks good on their resume. Reynolds said past programs led by members of the community include teaching younger children how to code a robot and making a bottle rocket while discussing the physics behind it.

“If you’re interested in doing it, you’re more than welcome to let us know, and we’re always happy to work with you guys,” Reynolds said.

Vallepalli said she is a member of Teen Library Council and went to the Dreamscapes event hosted by the library.

“I hung out with my friends and played a bunch of games and really experienced fun in the library,” Vallepalli said.

Baumgartner said she thinks it’s cool how many programs and activities the library has.

“I have been to a couple of things that have been hosted by the library, like Dreamscapes,” Baumgartner said. “I know they have a lot of good (clubs and programs).”

Resources for teens

But more than the activities, Baumgartner said she appreciates the resources and environment the library offers.

“(The library) just allows students to have better access to (study rooms, technology and tutoring) to help them, either at school or projects or with clubs,” she said. “It’s nice to get a study room because then you can just sit in there with your friends and get work done. You don’t have to worry about trying to find a seat.”

Reynolds said he agrees the resources he sees teens use most is the space itself.

“There’s not really anywhere else that you guys can go without the expectation to buy something,” he said. “We like to think that it’s a special place for you guys, something kind of unique that we can offer for you.”

New interests/skills

Both Vallepalli and Baumgartner said they felt like the CCPL helped them improve and develop new skills or interests

Baumgartner said beyond accessing what the library has to offer, her experiences there has helped her get more interested in reading.

“I didn’t read very many books in middle school. I don’t know, it just wasn’t something I was doing,” Baumgartner said. “But I think especially walking around in the teen section last year, I would see a book I would be walking past and be like ‘okay that cover looks good, looks cool’ and I’d pick it up and go to read it. I found a couple of good series in there that I liked a lot, that I probably wouldn’t have read if I wasn’t walking around.”

Vallepalli said she thought better access to the library helped her learn more skills.

“It’s helped shape my learning by helping me figure out where the books are in the specific category so that I can access more, and just boost my learning,” Vallepalli said.

Looking toward the future

Reynolds said he thinks the library will continue to grow as a community center, especially in a digital age.

“Obviously there’s kids that still enjoy reading but I think the future of libraries is more providing a welcoming environment without (so many) expectations,” Reynolds said. “A thing that is in higher demand is ways to connect with people face to face. I think libraries can kind of fill that gap, if you will, of providing that place and then hopefully having some other centered-around activities that kids are actually interested in doing.”

Baumgartner said she agrees with this sentiment

“I think it’s very open, right? Everybody can kind of do what they want and (the library) has something for everybody,” Baumgartner said.

“You don’t have to enjoy reading to be here,” Reynolds said. “Everyone is more than welcome here and we try to have different things. If you haven’t read a book in a while or you have that mindset of ‘well, I don’t like reading,’ that doesn’t matter. Still come in, there’s no barriers to using this awesome space.”

