Science Olympiad team prepares to compete at Nationals on May 23-24

Science Olympiad team continues to prepare for Nationals at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on May 23-24.

Ava Liao, Science Olympiad officer and junior, said the team is taking Nationals preparation seriously.

“We have meetings every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday,” she said. “This is a time for partners to meet up and work on their events together.”

Science Olympiad sponsor Cynthia Henry said students have been studying for this competition after their win at the State competition on April 5.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how well the team does,” she said. “It’s always fun for me to see the growth of the team.”

Ultimately, Liao said she hopes that the team does well during competition.

“The team has worked very hard this year,” she said. “Partners have put in countless hours into this club and team.”