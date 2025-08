Book-to-screen adaptations should enhance stories, not change them completely I’ve loved reading since I was a little kid. Especially through my middle school years of reading The Hunger Games series, I’ve particularly enjoyed watching a movie or TV adaptation of the books I’ve loved. In the summer of 2022,…

Students benefit from evolving role of libraries as community centers Sophomore Chloe Baumgartner said since coming to this high school, she’s spent more time at the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL). “When I was in middle school or elementary school, we didn’t go as much,” Baumgartner said. “We’d go sometimes…