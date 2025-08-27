Counseling department to offer SSRT visits with college admission representatives

Senior Allison Shen looks at Naviance during SSRT on Aug. 26. Shen said, “I’m kind of nervous after looking at some of the writing prompts, but I am also excited to show my intellectual creativity.”

Starting Aug. 25 and extending through the fall, the CHS counseling department will coordinate visits between students and college admission representatives during SSRT. According to Kevin McDonough, director of counseling, students of all grades are able to attend.

McDonough said, “Students are required to sign up through Naviance in advance and that will help us create a Minga pass for the visit. Also, most of these sessions will occur in the media center and students will check in there as well.”

According to senior Allison Shen, the resources provided by the counseling department have provided her support as she navigates the college application process.

Shen said, “For seniors, the college application bootcamp in Canvas helps a lot. Also, the Naviance guide helped me get started, it provided information on the first steps such as asking for a teacher recommendation letter.”

In addition, Shen said she is looking forward to meeting with her counselor as senior meetings are set to commence early in the fall semester.

Shen said, “The college application process is kind of daunting, but I am super excited to start applying.” By Riva Jain.