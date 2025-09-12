Amanda’s Fall Market to occur on Sept. 13, encourages thrifting trends among students, teachers

Amanda’s Fall Market will take place on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Amanda’s Exchange. The market will consist of over 70 vendors selling art, food and beverages, as well as handmade and vintage items.

In recent years, thrifting has become more of a trend among teenagers as well as adults. Senior Kotoko Yamada said she loves thrifting because of its affordability and unique items.

“If you find something really good, you know that you found a one-of-a-kind piece,” she said. “But it’s (also) really hit or miss, so if you go in you can’t expect that you’re going to find anything.”

She said thrifting used to have more of a negative connotation to it, but recent trends have made it increasingly popular.

“It used to be that going to Goodwill was kind of taboo and like, ‘Oh, you don’t have enough money,’ but now it’s just cheaper and it’s more like a hobby (for people),” Yamada said.

Art department chairperson Jennifer Bubp said she loves thrifting because it’s more of a responsible way of handling clothes.

“Especially in our time and age when you just see so much excess in the United States, I think it’s a way to reduce, reuse (and) recycle,” she said.

She said she really encourages thrifting because it teaches younger people to be more aware of their money and be able to have new clothes without spending a lot of money.

Junior Belle Davis is another avid thrifter. She said the low prices really appeal to her, as well as being able to search and find the right clothes.

“I love that it’s like a treasure hunt,” she said. “I love that it’s like a surprise, you don’t know what you’re going to get.”

She said she tries to look for things that have new tags but are down from their higher price points.

“The biggest pro (of thrifting) is the deals you can get on more designer items, but a con is that it’s not fun to go with your friends. It is a competition,” she said. “It is definitely a competition.”

Bubp said she thinks thrifting can provide more freedom for people who are willing to find their own unique clothes and not just wear what everyone else is wearing.

“There’s a lot of pressure, especially starting in middle school, to have certain clothing items as part of your identity,” she said. “Standing up against that pressure provides so much freedom.”

Davis said that she also likes that thrifting is becoming more of a trend because it opens up more opportunities for her as a thrifter. She said she is able to find more as more people are selling items online on platforms like Depop.

“Because it’s become more of a trend, I feel like I’ve taught myself more because I see more online (about thrifting),” she said. “I’ve learned how to scout materials, and figure out what really is a deal.”

She said part of the increasing trend in thrifting was increasing pride in having thrifted items.

“I think people are really proud of it when they thrift something. Like, if you compliment someone’s outfit, they are really proud to tell you (they thrifted it). I think that it’s kind of a flex now, more than it has been before,” Davis said.

She said she would recommend first-time thrifters to go to more curated stores like Amanda’s Exchange and Plato’s Closet to find the things they like.

“You’re going to be surprised at how many brands and pieces you love,” she said. “Honestly, one big thing I’ve noticed over the past two years, is because trends move so fast, I’m seeing stuff that’s trending right now. I’m seeing stuff that is pretty much brand new and was cool maybe like two months ago, and is already at the thrift store.”

Yamada said her advice to first-time thrifters was to just go for it.

“Go in there, have fun. If you’re going to the bins, wear gloves. It’s kind of crazy,” she said.

“The hunt is part of the fun,” Bubp said. “If you’re willing to embark on the hunt, you can get really great name-brand labels for way less.”