Best Buddies nears pickleball event

The Best Buddies Club will be having the Pickleball and Popsicles event on Sept. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Carmel Middle School tennis courts. The event will be one of the first opportunities for buddy pairs and members to meet and get to know each other.

Cora Lammers, chapter president of Best Buddies and junior said she is looking forward to the event.

“We want to continue expanding our club and increase participation at all events throughout the year. We’re working on more interactive and exciting events (to promote) strong buddy pairs,” Lammers said.

Sponsor co-chair Kaitalyn Evans said she is looking forward to the event and hopes students know that Best Buddies is for everyone.

“If you’re looking for a way to meet new people, be part of a welcoming community and have fun, Best Buddies is a great place to start,” Evans said via email. By Charlotte Moser