Artist’s Association to sell tote bags and caricatures at Homecoming booth on Sept. 26

Co-presidents Angela Li (left) and Aidan Shen (right) are presenting at Artist’s Association’s first callout meeting on Sept. 26. Li and Shen were introducing themselves and the club and giving important announcements. Shen said the first meeting had a better turnout than they had initially expected.

Artist’s Association will be selling tote bags and caricatures at their Homecoming booth on Sept. 26, according to co-president and senior Aidan Shen. The co-presidents hope the tote bags will show various art styles.

Shen said members of the club will be able to contribute to the booth by helping paint the tote bags. Shen also said that the booth will feature portrait art through caricatures, which will be done at the booth. Shen said the funds received from the booth will be invested in snacks and art supplies for the club.

“Our main goal is to reach students who might not have heard of our club but are interested in art,” Shen said.

Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher, said, “Our homecoming booth is going to be pretty big, and we hope to bring people together to support our club.” By Demi Zhang





