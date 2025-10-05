Science Bowl to host fifth round of tryouts on Oct. 10

Science Bowl members prepare for tryouts. Science Bowl sponsor Nicholas Ward said, “If you study and actively learn, you can make tangible progress, so what really matters is how interested you are.”

Science Bowl is hosting their fifth round of tryouts on Oct. 10. Edward Chen, co-president of Science Bowl and junior, said the extensive tryout process was integral to the Science Bowl team.

Chen said, “Science Bowl tryouts are to determine the A, B, and C teams that Carmel sends to Regionals in February. The winner of the regional competition advances to nationals, which is an all expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. hosted by the Department of Energy. The A team has won the regional competition and hence advanced to nationals for the past nine years.”

Draco Qiao, member of Science Bowl and junior, said training for Science Bowl was the best way to improve.

Qiao said, “The best way to prepare is by reading textbooks and doing practice problems. There are both simple knowledge questions that ask for a specific term and ones that require quick calculation and application of formulas. Some physical textbooks are provided by the club and other materials are also available.”

Science Bowl sponsor Nicholas Ward said he recommended everyone to try out, regardless of experience and amount of training.

Ward said, “Anyone can tryout. You can choose to be a serious competitor or a more casual one, and the amount of knowledge you have doesn’t really matter. If you study and actively learn you can make tangible progress, so what really matters is how interested you are.” By Jasmine Zhang