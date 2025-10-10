FCCLA reflects on Homecoming booth, prepares for next meeting

Lilly Cathelyn (left), FCCLA officer and senior, and Jessica Xie (right), club president and senior, run the Homecoming booth on Sept. 26. The booth sold popsicles, ice cream and bottled water.

The members of the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) participated in this school’s Homecoming pep rally on Sept. 26. Though the booth saw less activity than last year, running the booth was still exciting, according to Jessica Xie, FCCLA president and senior.

“The booth is always loads of fun and it’s so cool to see so many other clubs come out together,” Xie said. “It’s more or less the one time of the year where we’re all in one place and it’s pretty fantastic.”

Club co-sponsor Faith Dalton said she agreed, and the Homecoming booth was a successful way to promote FCCLA.

“It’s always successful because it’s just about raising awareness of what FCCLA is to the school community,” Dalton said. “Even if we don’t raise money, we’re not using it as a fundraiser. We’re using it more as an outreach initiative.”

FCCLA’s next meeting will be on Oct. 16. According to Xie, the club will introduce Students Taking Actions with Recognition (STAR) events and projects.

“STAR events are our competitive events, like DECA or Science Olympiad, but we cover a broader range of topics from fashion to education to sustainability to law,” Xie said. “Our next meeting is dedicated to introducing our members to STAR events, especially newer members, so they can start to get a feel of how it works and what they’re interested in.” By Catherine Guo