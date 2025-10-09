Carmel boys tennis eyes State championship after Regional win

Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, serves during the match against Zionsville on Sept. 30. Overall, the team won 4 to 1, allowing them to move past the first round of the State tournament. (Laasya Avula)

The Carmel boy’s tennis team is entering the Semi-State and State finals with a perfect 19 to 0 record and the number one state ranking after the regular season. For this dominant program, their success is fueled by more than just their flawless record, but by a more lowkey, pragmatic philosophy: they approach every match as if they are the underdog, determined to win.

Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, confirmed their disciplined approach and how it has remained unchanged even after their undefeated season.

“We still have the same mindset,” Singh said. “We’re an underdog in every match, and we have to just grind our way out of it.”

This underdog mentality translates directly into their match preparation. They prioritize composure and avoid distractions, especially now that every loss could end the season. The player’s routine before stepping onto the court is very simple.

“I just try to stay calm before the match, and don’t think too much about it,” Singh said.

Singh said their main objective is to try to eliminate external noise, including a lot of the hype coming from the crowd.

“We just try to keep our head on the court and execute the game plan,” Singh emphasized. “We have to play our best to be the best.”

Vishal Shankar, varsity tennis player and senior, said the team has had a great start and great season, and they just need to keep working hard.

“We’ve already proved that we’re a great team, and we’ve sent that message out through our wins,” Shankar said.

Head tennis coach Dan Brunette confirmed that the team’s perfect record is the result of a grueling schedule. The intent, he said, was to ensure the team was fully prepared for the competitive intensity of the postseason.

“We played the hardest schedule we could possibly play,” Brunette said.

This schedule required the team to consistently face and defeat top ranked programs throughout the season, testing their depth and stamina week after week. The coach noted the comprehensive schedule means the team is well-conditioned for the heightened focus required for the tournament of the postseason, especially as Brunette noted that it is really difficult to beat teams a second time.

“We’re going to have to go out and play five good matches,” Brunette said. “We got to win three of them.”

While the skill throughout the roster is clearly abundant, players and the coach believe the defining characteristic of this year’s team is their outstanding unity.

“(The team feels) more together, and we are working as one this year,” Singh said.

The players share a common goal and have a more meticulous understanding of each other’s needs on the court.

“We know each other a lot more, so we can know what will help someone (and) what will hurt them,” Singh said.

Shankar agreed with what Singh had to say about the team’s camaraderie.

“I feel like we’re all connected,” Shankar said. “We’re all working together to reach one common goal.”

This strong connection allows them to transform individual successes into a more cohesive force.

With an undefeated singles player and an almost undefeated doubles team on the lineup, the talent is undeniable. Despite this, Brunette said he believes it is more important to maintain mental composure.

“They need to calm down and not let anybody be too fearful of anything,” Brunette said. “(They should) just go play like they are.”

For the top-ranked Carmel team, success in the State finals will be a collective reward for the daily commitment to their disciplines and their competitive consistency and unity.

Shankar concluded, “We’re just going to continue to improve in order to get that State championship.”