Athlete Spotlight: Vishal Shankar on winning the men’s tennis State championship

Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Teen caregivers: balancing homework and home care
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Special flavors signal the season
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Best Buddies members pose for a photo at the costume party on Oct. 27. “Best Buddies is such a welcoming club and everyone can and should join,” Lammers said. “Come to any events you’re able to and there will be food, activities and friendship.”
A group of students collaborating at the CCPL. Ankur Kapileshwar, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, said students often come to the library in groups.
Club officers Atticus Rodgers (left) and Sean Molloy (right) at the Ethics Bowl meeting on Oct. 15. They practiced mock debates and discussed complex ethical questions at the meeting.
Students attend Math Club meetings weekly. The club brought together students from all grades that are interested in mathematics and practiced their knowledge with various worksheets and discussions. Snacks were provided at the meetings.
FCCLA members share snacks during the club’s Halloween party on Oct. 23. The party featured various activities including pumpkin painting and a movie.
Recent political assassinations spur conservative activism
Junior Fatoumata Balde reads during SSRT on Oct. 27. Balde said, "Reading is important because it strengthens comprehension and writing skills."
Senior Mallory Wingenroth pets one of the cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County on Oct. 19. “I get volunteer hours, but more importantly, I think it just boosts my serotonin and I love working with animals,” Wingenroth said.
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Senior Vishal Shankar hits a forehand at the men's tennis State championship on Oct. 18. Shankar went on to win his match 6-4 in two sets. This helped Carmel claim their victory over Homestead 3-2 and bring home the state title.
Training smarter: How technology is shaping the future of sports?
Sadie Foley passes the baton to a teammate during the 3200 meter relay at the IHSAA annual girls state track and field finals in Indianapolis, held on June 7, 2025. [Submitted: Sadie Foley]
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Junior Reese Roudebush swings her golf club during State at Prairie View Golf Club on Oct. 17, aiming to help secure a strong team finish. The team ultimately placed fourth overall in the championship tournament.(submitted: Reese Roudebush)
Sophomore Maisan Hasan as Dracula stabs sophomore Tomiwa Adewoye as Thomas Seward onstage in “Dracula.” The dress rehearsal took place on Oct. 29 in the studio theater.
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Humans of CHS: Would you survive in a horror movie?
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Screenshot
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Screenshot
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: October 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Athlete Spotlight: Vishal Shankar on winning the men's tennis State championship

Laasya Avula and Camryn Lazard
November 10, 2025
Camryn Lazard
Senior Vishal Shankar hits a forehand at the men’s tennis State championship on Oct. 18. Shankar went on to win his match 6-4 in two sets. This helped Carmel claim their victory over Homestead 3-2 and bring home the state title.

What’s your favorite memory from your tennis career so far?

I think it’d have to be the last match of my senior season, winning it all for the Greyhounds on that day, especially the last point. I think around 600 people were watching me. As soon as I won that point, I just felt a sense of relief. I thought I was dreaming for a bit, but it was real.

Who has been your biggest influence or role model in tennis?

Definitely professional players, but I like to go to local legends, like Rajeev Ram and Nishesh Basavareddy. On the pro tour, I’m going to say Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and even older players like (Roger) Federer as well. I’ve looked up at those guys.

What’s been your most challenging match so far?

It’s 100% got to be my last match, especially with all the pressure riding down on me. That was the first time I’ve ever felt that much pressure, and I was ready for it.

What goals do you have in the sport for the future?

I still want to keep playing competitively. I still want to go on, let’s say, a doubles grind, and maybe play for a club. I want to even play after college as well.

How did you handle your nerves before the final match?

Honestly, I wasn’t even thinking about anything before the match.  I was like, “Yeah, it’s got to happen.” I didn’t overthink it. Nothing really went through my brain, even through the match.

Going into the tournament, how did you feel about Carmel’s chances of winning?

We had to stick together as a team, which we did. That gave us a lot of hope that we would win the State title. I think it was that we focused and we enjoyed the journey. That’s what our assistant coach said, like every day.

What did training look like leading up to the state tournament?

There was a lot of match play. I think we focus mainly on match play, and we were trying to do a little bit of fine tuning. Regardless, it was mainly just match play. We were just trying to get ready for a State tournament.

What was your first thought after winning your final match? 

I didn’t even think it was real, because mine was the last match. I didn’t think it had happened for, like, the first 10 minutes and then I realized, “Oh, wait, I did it.”

Who was your biggest supporter through this season?

My parents are definitely my biggest supporters; they’ve done so much for me. There’s another person I want to thank: our super fan who always shows up to matches. His name’s Eric.

What first drew you into tennis?

When I was, like, 6, I saw the game. I watched a bunch of tennis matches, but I didn’t really get that much interest in the sport until I was 10 or 11. I just felt like it was fun to see, fun to watch and fun to play. 

How has your game evolved since freshman year?

I felt like freshman year, I was just a scrappy player, I could just get the ball back and play, and I’m still the same person, but now I just have a little bit more of an aggressive play style when I needed it, and freshman year, I never had that. 

What is one piece of advice you would give to the incoming freshmen on the tennis team?

Failure’s never final.

