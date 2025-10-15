Best Buddies nears costume party event

Best Buddies members play pickleball during the Pickleball and Popsicles event on Sept. 20 at the Carmel Middle School tennis courts. “It was very fun,” Lammers said. “It was a good turnout and lots of people enjoyed it.”

The Best Buddies Club will be having a costume party on Oct. 27 from 5:45 to 7 p.m. in the freshman cafeteria. The event will have Halloween-themed snacks, a costume contest and games.

Cora Lammers, chapter president of Best Buddies and junior said she is looking forward to the event as another opportunity for friendship pairs to meet and get to know each other.

“(Friendship pairs) are supposed to meet and hang out once or twice a month outside of events,” Lammers said. “We’ve had a lot of friends who have gone out to meet their parents and get to know each other. Some people have gotten ice cream.”

Sponsor co-chair Kaitalyn Evans said she loves seeing connections happen through the events.

“I’m most excited to see students forming new friendships,” Evans said via email. By Charlotte Moser