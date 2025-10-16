  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Senior Krish Gajaria works on planning for the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society (Rho Kappa) callout meeting. The meeting took place on Monday, Sept. 29.
Rho Kappa to move forward from callout meeting, prepare to induct
The promotional poster for Dr. Oestreich’s podcast “In the Know with Dr. O!”
Superintendent Tom Oestreich aims to center student engagement, increase administrator visibility
Principal Tim Phares sits in his office. Phares said administration reflects on large events to inform future plans.
Administration focuses on sustaining engagement mid-semester
Lilly Cathelyn (left), FCCLA officer and senior, and Jessica Xie (right), club president and senior, run the Homecoming booth on Sept. 26. The booth sold popsicles, ice cream and bottled water.
FCCLA reflects on Homecoming booth, prepares for next meeting
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy
Freshman dancer Riddhi Dangle dances to a technical piece called a bol on Aug. 24. Technical pieces for Kathak include bols, ladis, tehais, baants, and tukras. “These pieces are useful to a Kathak dancer's repertoire because they include different rhythmic permutations of chakkars (spins), tatkaar (footwork), and angles,” Dangle said.
Performing traditional dance strengthens students’ ties to culture
Junior Grant Mu teaches senior Alan Lai about the English material on the SAT on Sept. 4. Mu started studying for the SAT during the summer and felt nervous about how the adaptive format of the online test might affect his performance.
High schoolers struggle with the new Digital SAT
Senior Ella Fry and fellow travelers listen to a presentation by a Spanish public official. Fry said, "While I learned a lot in Spanish class that set me up for the program, the overall improvement I had in Spain was incredible." (Submitted: Ella Fry)
Bilingual students, teacher reflect on the value of language immersion, a summer abroad
Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, serves during the match against Zionsville on Sept. 30. Overall, the team won 4 to 1, allowing them to move past the first round of the State tournament. (Laasya Avula)
Carmel boys tennis eyes State championship after Regional win
Anay Vohra, member of the cricket club and senior prepares to bat while the ball zooms towards him at cricket practice on Sept.16. The team was practicing for their upcoming match on Sept. 21 at Towne Meadow Elementary School. “My favorite part of playing cricket is the people and like surrounding myself with good people,” Vohra said. (Photos: Livi Miller and Eza Ahmad)
Cricket Club Bridges Cultures at CHS
Rajeev Ram celebrates after winning the Cincinnati Open men’s doubles final on Aug. 17. The victory added the 32nd Association of Tennis Professionals title to his accomplished doubles career. Ram said he feels proud to be able to represent CHS and leave a legacy at our school. (Submitted: Rajeev Ram)
Rajeev Ram’s influence resonates across players and coaches
Gavin Franklin, offensive line and sophomore, clashes with opposing Columbus North player. The offensive line helped lead Carmel to a 49 point victory.
Photo Essay: Carmel faces Columbus North on Sept. 19
Junior Harper Roan plays Sandra Templeton opposite senior Isaiah Henderson playing Edward Bloom. The show will run from May 15 to 17.
“Big Fish” Photo Gallery
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Categories:

Administration focuses on sustaining engagement mid-semester

Megan Xia
October 16, 2025
Principal Tim Phares sits in his office. Phares said administration reflects on large events to inform future plans.

According to Principal Tim Phares, the administration’s focus this semester has been on maintaining student engagement after major events. Following Homecoming, the school is using the midpoint of the semester to encourage both students and staff to reflect and finish strong.

“We always use this time to take a step back,” Phares said. “The energy and the upbeat attitude has been greater than it has ever been since I’ve been here. Students seem more connected, more social, and overall more positive.”

Phares said administrators have been monitoring mid-semester trends, such as attendance and grades, to ensure the momentum continues through the colder months. He said the post-Homecoming period is pivotal in determining the trajectory of the rest of the year.

 “This is the time when things can either go up, stay steady, or slip, so we remind everyone that there’s still plenty of time to recover and succeed,” Phares said.

Beyond daily operations, Phares said the high school is also preparing to host the World Aquatics Swimming Championships, which is a major international event that will bring athletes and visitors from across the globe.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase not just our facilities, but Carmel’s hospitality,” Phares said. “Swimming means so much to this community, and we’re honored to welcome the world here.”

Senior Rachel Zhou said that having the opportunity to see world-class athletes on campus is inspiring. 

“It is absolutely incredible that such a large event will be held here,” they said. “Having international athletes basically in our backyard will be enjoyable.”

Phares added that hosting such events helps the school community grow together.

“We are always reflecting, fine-tuning, and looking for ways to get better,” Phares said. By: Megan Xia

