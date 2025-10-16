Administration focuses on sustaining engagement mid-semester

Principal Tim Phares sits in his office. Phares said administration reflects on large events to inform future plans.

According to Principal Tim Phares, the administration’s focus this semester has been on maintaining student engagement after major events. Following Homecoming, the school is using the midpoint of the semester to encourage both students and staff to reflect and finish strong.

“We always use this time to take a step back,” Phares said. “The energy and the upbeat attitude has been greater than it has ever been since I’ve been here. Students seem more connected, more social, and overall more positive.”

Phares said administrators have been monitoring mid-semester trends, such as attendance and grades, to ensure the momentum continues through the colder months. He said the post-Homecoming period is pivotal in determining the trajectory of the rest of the year.

“This is the time when things can either go up, stay steady, or slip, so we remind everyone that there’s still plenty of time to recover and succeed,” Phares said.

Beyond daily operations, Phares said the high school is also preparing to host the World Aquatics Swimming Championships, which is a major international event that will bring athletes and visitors from across the globe.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase not just our facilities, but Carmel’s hospitality,” Phares said. “Swimming means so much to this community, and we’re honored to welcome the world here.”

Senior Rachel Zhou said that having the opportunity to see world-class athletes on campus is inspiring.

“It is absolutely incredible that such a large event will be held here,” they said. “Having international athletes basically in our backyard will be enjoyable.”

Phares added that hosting such events helps the school community grow together.

“We are always reflecting, fine-tuning, and looking for ways to get better,” Phares said. By: Megan Xia