Rho Kappa to move forward from callout meeting, prepare to induct

Senior Krish Gajaria works on planning for the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society (Rho Kappa) callout meeting. The meeting took place on Monday, Sept. 29.

The Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society (Rho Kappa) had its callout meeting on Monday, Sept. 29. Senior Krish Gajaria said he was excited about what the rest of the year will bring.

“The amount of demonstrated interest (at the callout meeting) gives me the confidence that Rho Kappa can have a positive impact on (this school) and the community beyond,” he said. “Rho Kappa (will) not exclusively focus on courses, but also give students the opportunity to make a difference in their community and the world they live in.”

Gajaria explained the club’s next steps.

“Our next steps are to finalize the induction process and create a leadership team to help expand Rho Kappa’s reach,” Gajaria said.

Club sponsor Allen Wheeler said he is currently awaiting information from the national Rho Kappa organization.

“Once we have (the) information (from Rho Kappa), I believe it will be much clearer on what the requirements are for inductions, leadership positions, and the membership ceremony,” Wheeler said. By Emma Hu