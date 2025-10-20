  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Inktober
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Indy 500
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
News influencers, though engaging, present some serious risks
Graphic Cartoon: Problematic influencers
Guest Essay: Identifying and creating healthy relationships
Graphic Cartoon: Performative men
The Hamilton County Young Democrats meet at Brier Brewery. President Xavier Lewis said, "Getting (students) involved as early as possible is a great way for them to make their voices heard." (Submitted by: Xavier Lewis)
Hamilton County Young Democrats to prepare policy platform on Oct. 21, encourage local political engagement among youth
Senior Krish Gajaria works on planning for the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society (Rho Kappa) callout meeting. The meeting took place on Monday, Sept. 29.
Rho Kappa to move forward from callout meeting, prepare to induct
The promotional poster for Dr. Oestreich’s podcast “In the Know with Dr. O!”
Superintendent Tom Oestreich aims to center student engagement, increase administrator visibility
Principal Tim Phares sits in his office. Phares said administration reflects on large events to inform future plans.
Administration focuses on sustaining engagement mid-semester
Q&A with swim club director Maggie Mestich on the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2025
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Freshman dancer Riddhi Dangle dances to a technical piece called a bol on Aug. 24. Technical pieces for Kathak include bols, ladis, tehais, baants, and tukras. “These pieces are useful to a Kathak dancer's repertoire because they include different rhythmic permutations of chakkars (spins), tatkaar (footwork), and angles,” Dangle said.
Performing traditional dance strengthens students’ ties to culture
Junior Grant Mu teaches senior Alan Lai about the English material on the SAT on Sept. 4. Mu started studying for the SAT during the summer and felt nervous about how the adaptive format of the online test might affect his performance.
High schoolers struggle with the new Digital SAT
Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, serves during the match against Zionsville on Sept. 30. Overall, the team won 4 to 1, allowing them to move past the first round of the State tournament. (Laasya Avula)
Carmel boys tennis eyes State championship after Regional win
More Than Just a Game: How Veteran Players Are Mentoring the Next Generation
Anay Vohra, member of the cricket club and senior prepares to bat while the ball zooms towards him at cricket practice on Sept.16. The team was practicing for their upcoming match on Sept. 21 at Towne Meadow Elementary School. “My favorite part of playing cricket is the people and like surrounding myself with good people,” Vohra said. (Photos: Livi Miller and Eza Ahmad)
Cricket Club Bridges Cultures at CHS
Rajeev Ram celebrates after winning the Cincinnati Open men’s doubles final on Aug. 17. The victory added the 32nd Association of Tennis Professionals title to his accomplished doubles career. Ram said he feels proud to be able to represent CHS and leave a legacy at our school. (Submitted: Rajeev Ram)
Rajeev Ram’s influence resonates across players and coaches
Gavin Franklin, offensive line and sophomore, clashes with opposing Columbus North player. The offensive line helped lead Carmel to a 49 point victory.
Photo Essay: Carmel faces Columbus North on Sept. 19
When Stunts Go Too Far: Spectacle vs. Safety [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
Q&A with director, cast member, stage manager on Studio One Acts
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Q&A with senior Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Hoosier Girls senators
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Screenshot
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Categories:

Seniors face pressure choosing college majors

Viraj Gadeela
October 20, 2025
Isabella Spierdowis
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.

For senior Mahesh Duvvuri, choosing the right college major has been one of the hardest parts of the college application process. As deadlines approach, he said the decision feels more stressful than ever.

“I feel like whatever I pick now could end up deciding what I do for the rest of my life,” Duvvuri said. “It’s a lot of pressure, especially because I’m not even one hundred percent sure what I even want to do.” 

Every year, many seniors experience similar stress as they fill out their college applications. Choosing a major is not only picking a field of interest, but also weighing future career opportunities, salaries, and social expectations—all factors that contribute to the uncertainty of making the right choice. However, this uncertainty is common. According to Drake University, 20–50% of students start college undecided, and about 75% change their major at least once before graduation. 

Melinda Stephan, College and Career Resource Center programming coordinator, said students experience varying levels of stress while choosing their majors.

“Some students are feeling the pressure related to the decision, and they come in stressed and feeling behind. Others are excited about the prospect of going to college and exploring the options, and taking the necessary steps to make a decision.”

Camryn Lazard

Stephan added that, overall, the stress is mostly an impact of the need to make a choice.

Duvvuri said he finds himself somewhere in the middle. While he said he is excited to explore his options, he is also torn between two career paths. 

“I’m interested in both the premed route and biomedical engineering,” Duvvuri said. “It’s exciting having options, but at the same time, it’s also stressful trying to figure out which path makes the most sense for me and my future.”

External pressure only intensifies this stress. Stephan said family and friends also play a large role in students’ decisions. 

Stephan said, “There are certainly external factors that add to the pressure students feel to choose a major….There are a lot of conversations, opinions, and comparisons about college choice, major choice, and career choice.” 

Stephan said that these comparisons with classmates or parental expectations create pressure for students to already know which career they want to pursue.

Senior Drew Kim said he agrees that the social aspect only adds pressure.

Kim said, “Seeing friends who already have their majors picked makes me feel like I need to know exactly what I want right now, even though I know that there’s still time.”

Financial factors also increase stress for students. Stephan said many families hope that an early decision on an intended major will reduce costs. 

“College is expensive, and often students and parents feel that if a student knows exactly what they want to study, that will translate to on-time completion of a degree, which in turn saves money,” she said. She added that although students can still graduate on time even if they switch majors during college, it remains a stressor for many students.

Beyond external factors, Stephan said many students also face internal pressures. The transition from high school to college is a major milestone in life, and seniors, she said, often feel a personal need to do things right.

“Students stress about when they don’t know exactly what they want to do for the rest of their lives,” she said. “It’s not uncommon to be undecided, nor is it a negative thing. It’s OK not to know, it’s just not OK to do nothing about it.”

Our Goal