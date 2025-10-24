Artist’s Association to display artworks at the school library on Oct. 24

Rachel Engbrecht (left), club member and senior, and Rachel Lehner (right), club member and senior, are attending Artist’s Associations meeting on Oct. 14. They were participating in the “Inktober” challenge to improve inking skills. Engbrecht said, “I like attending Artist’s Association because being able to draw and hang out with my friends is really fun.”

Artist’s Association will be displaying its members’ art projects in the school library on Oct. 24, according to co-president and junior Aidan Shen.

Shen said the co-presidents hope to make artwork more available to a wider audience at the school. Shen said he also hopes people will appreciate art more and get more people interested in joining the club.

Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher, said, “Anywhere we can get the student works displayed is really incredible because everybody in the school, even people who aren’t interested in art, can kind of see what things are possible to promote the club and also promote art in general.”

Shen said, “One of the ways to make art more accessible is to display artwork, and what’s even better is that it’s artwork made by students who go here. I think it’s important for people to see art made by other people.” By Demi Zhang





