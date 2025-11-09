Recent political assassinations spur conservative activism

  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Teen caregivers: balancing homework and home care
Teen caregivers: balancing homework and home care
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Latin Music Awards
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Inktober
Toy Story
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Special flavors signal the season
Special flavors signal the season
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Best Buddies members pose for a photo at the costume party on Oct. 27. “Best Buddies is such a welcoming club and everyone can and should join,” Lammers said. “Come to any events you’re able to and there will be food, activities and friendship.”
Best Buddies nears annual Friendsgiving
A group of students collaborating at the CCPL. Ankur Kapileshwar, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, said students often come to the library in groups.
CCPL to host Inkling on Nov. 6
Club officers Atticus Rodgers (left) and Sean Molloy (right) at the Ethics Bowl meeting on Oct. 15. They practiced mock debates and discussed complex ethical questions at the meeting.
Club Spotlight: Ethics Bowl
Students attend Math Club meetings weekly. The club brought together students from all grades that are interested in mathematics and practiced their knowledge with various worksheets and discussions. Snacks were provided at the meetings.
Math Club to participate in annual Rose-Hulman math competition, attends guest speaker
FCCLA members share snacks during the club’s Halloween party on Oct. 23. The party featured various activities including pumpkin painting and a movie.
FCCLA to begin work on STAR projects
Recent political assassinations spur conservative activism
Recent political assassinations spur conservative activism
Junior Fatoumata Balde reads during SSRT on Oct. 27. Balde said, "Reading is important because it strengthens comprehension and writing skills."
English teacher, students identify consequences of widespread literacy crisis
Senior Mallory Wingenroth pets one of the cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County on Oct. 19. “I get volunteer hours, but more importantly, I think it just boosts my serotonin and I love working with animals,” Wingenroth said.
Student volunteers, employer, discuss meaningful impacts made at local shelter through volunteering
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy
Training smarter: How technology is shaping the future of sports?
Training smarter: How technology is shaping the future of sports?
Sadie Foley passes the baton to a teammate during the 3200 meter relay at the IHSAA annual girls state track and field finals in Indianapolis, held on June 7, 2025. [Submitted: Sadie Foley]
Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Junior Reese Roudebush swings her golf club during State at Prairie View Golf Club on Oct. 17, aiming to help secure a strong team finish. The team ultimately placed fourth overall in the championship tournament.(submitted: Reese Roudebush)
Q&A: Girls golf team members Karis Reid and Mallorie Monico on fourth place finish at State finals
Gabriella Griffin (left) and Malia Larger (right), CHTV anchors, discuss the content for their upcoming broadcast. CHTV provides experience for students who want to pursue sports broadcasting.
Beyond the Announcing: How Sports Broadcasting Captures the True Story of the Game
Sophomore Maisan Hasan as Dracula stabs sophomore Tomiwa Adewoye as Thomas Seward onstage in “Dracula.” The dress rehearsal took place on Oct. 29 in the studio theater.
Q&A with director, actor, assistant stage manager on “Dracula”
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Humans of CHS: Would you survive in a horror movie?
Humans of CHS: Would you survive in a horror movie?
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: October 2025
Month In Review: October 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Recent political assassinations spur conservative activism

Mahitha Konjeti
November 9, 2025
Keira Kress

For sophomore Christian Powell, traditional conservative values guide his politics. 

“I would consider myself a traditional conservative. I’m very open-minded and I have some libertarian values. I don’t call myself a Republican because I believe both sides have corruption. (Some issues I care about) are abortion, the problems in our healthcare system, the excessive amount of government spending, and just that too much single motherhood,” Powell said. “My number one value is faith, my faith is very important, (but) I’m not going to sit here and force that upon anybody. Secondly, family is important. Everything starts at home and starts with family. (It impacts) how you’re raised, you need a mother and a father.. I’m also a big believer in the Constitution and freedom of speech.” 

Sophomore Mason Messmer said he also identifies as a conservative and has values in alignment with Powell’s. 

“(I’m a) conservative. I care about the second amendment, freedom of speech and protecting the Constitution. God and my parents (guide my values),” Messmer said. 

Increase In Conservative Views 

Powell and Messmer aren’t alone in their conservative views. According to a 2024 study conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute, the percentage of Americans who identify as conservative/Republican has increased from 22% in 2013 to 29% in 2024. It is important to note that the increase in Republican identification varies by gender and racial background. In fact, the gender political gap is most pronounced in the 18 to 29 age group, with 26% of young men identifying as Republican compared to 17% of young women. Specifically, young white men have shown increasing identification with the GOP, increasing from 26% affiliation in 2013 to 36% in 2024. Hispanic young men have also seen a 6% increase in Republican identification since 2021. These stats showcase that an increase in Republican identification often follows gender and racial lines. 

Turning Point USA Carmel members pose for a picture following a meeting on Sept. 22. According to the organization’s website, Turning Point USA aims to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.” (Submitted Photo: Mason Messmer) (Keira Kress)

Social studies teacher Michael O’Toole said a reason behind the increase in conservative affiliation is the influx of conservative influencers, specifically podcasters. 

“There is a recent belief that conservatism is kind of cool,” he said. “You have these podcasters who are filling a void of people who feel neglected, who feel like their piece of the pie is being taken from them. So they find guys like Joe Rogan because people like to have opinions and people like when supposed authorities agree with those opinions, they feel validated that way. It’s almost like ‘here’s this guy who has millions of followers, he must be right, therefore I am too.” 

Political Violence

Powell said recent political violence has also increased conservative alignment. 

“I think all of the political assassinations are terrible,” he said. “I don’t think there is any justification for any of it. I still am learning more about it, but the Charlie Kirk shooting was devastating. It’s somebody who I looked up to for the way he’d go out and try to speak to everybody. Political violence is how bad things happen. We’ve seen it throughout history, political violence is usually followed by dictatorships and corrupt governments, and I really don’t want to see America fall into that. (As a result of the assassination), Turning Point (USA) has grossed about 100,000 more chapters,” he added. “There have been more people going to church lately and I love the statement that ‘you never know how big a tree is until it falls’ and his dying has sparked a lot of people to come out and speak up for their beliefs.” 

Messmer said he agreed with Powell and said the assassination allowed more people to come together. 

“It gave kids the ability to tell other people that they are conservative or be able to express their opinions and have discourse with people who may or may not agree with their opinions,” he said. 

O’Toole said he has seen a range of reactions to recent political violence. 

“I’ve seen good human empathy reactions and I’ve seen political weaponization of said events. I’ve seen performative reactions. I think the average American reacted in a fairly empathetic way and the media definitely grabs the more extreme reactions,” O’Toole said. “Opinion polls have supported that at least amongst certain age groups, people who were centrist or slightly conservative have shifted more conservative (because of the recent political violence).”

Ella Guo

Turning Point Carmel 

Messmer said the Turning Point Carmel chapter was created after Kirk’s death to give conservative students an outlet to express opinions. 

“I think (Turning Point USA) gives young conservatives the ability to express themselves and find friends with similar ideals and beliefs,” Messmer said. “(Turning Point Carmel) was started to give students here at Carmel the ability to talk to other conservatives and be able to discuss topics with people with similar and dissimilar beliefs and ideas.” 

Powell said community and conversation were major goals of Turning Point Carmel. 

“I think community is a really important thing to have as a human being. We’re social people and need to be able to connect with others. Secondly, just talking to others is good for you,” Powell said. “I think teenagers are much smarter than we realize and I think people undermine that a lot because we can’t vote or are seen as uneducated. I think that we should be able to express our opinions and hopefully either learn something or understand someone else’s point of view and have respectful disagreements. Also, we want to expand faith and make some fundraisers.”

Misconceptions About Conservatism

Messmer said that conservatives face a lot of misconceptions.

“I think people think (conservatives) are close-minded or sometimes they’ll call us fascists,” Messmer said. “I think we just want to protect our rights and allow everyone to have their opinions whether they are the same or different.” 

Powell said he agrees with Messmer and said conservatives aren’t hateful and are trying to have constructive conversations. 

“I think people will say that we’re hateful or that we’re biased and not open-minded. People will say we’re fascists and things like that. We’re very much the opposite, we want freedom of speech, we want people to come talk to us and we’re not hateful,” Powell said. “A lot of it is the media. I don’t blame it on the people, I blame it on the media because they are saying we are hateful and want to tear the country down. When all we really want is to bring people together, bring families together, and have constructive conversations.” 

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal