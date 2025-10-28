The CCS school board to present National Merit semifinalists on Oct. 27

The upcoming CCS school board meeting on Oct. 27 will present the National Merit semi-finalists for class of 2026. According to the National Merit Scholarship Foundation, the National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual high school academic competition where students enter their Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®) to potentially receive a scholarship based on their score. Finalists will be announced for class of 2026 between April to July 2025.
Riya Koya, National Merit semi-finalist and senior said she feels good about being named a semi-finalist. In order to prepare herself for her test last year she said, “I got the score I wanted in March of my sophomore year and then I stopped studying for the SAT and then picked it back up during the summer to get ready for the PSAT.”
Cassidy Spencer-Holt, AP Literature and Composition teacher said, “All the semi- finalists should be very proud of themselves for the hard work that they put in. It’s a considerable achievement, and I think it just shows how great our group of seniors is with so many semi-finalists (at CHS).” By Aida Karim.