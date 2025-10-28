The CCS school board to present National Merit semifinalists on Oct. 27

Superintendent Thomas Oestrich addresses the CCS school board on Oct. 14. The school board meets on the second Monday of each month.

The upcoming CCS school board meeting on Oct. 27 will present the National Merit semi-finalists for class of 2026. According to the National Merit Scholarship Foundation, the National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual high school academic competition where students enter their Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®) to potentially receive a scholarship based on their score. Finalists will be announced for class of 2026 between April to July 2025.

Riya Koya, National Merit semi-finalist and senior said she feels good about being named a semi-finalist. In order to prepare herself for her test last year she said, “I got the score I wanted in March of my sophomore year and then I stopped studying for the SAT and then picked it back up during the summer to get ready for the PSAT.”

Cassidy Spencer-Holt, AP Literature and Composition teacher said, “All the semi- finalists should be very proud of themselves for the hard work that they put in. It’s a considerable achievement, and I think it just shows how great our group of seniors is with so many semi-finalists (at CHS).” By Aida Karim.