Math Club to participate in annual Rose-Hulman math competition, attends guest speaker

Students attend Math Club meetings weekly. The club brought together students from all grades that are interested in mathematics and practiced their knowledge with various worksheets and discussions. Snacks were provided at the meetings.

Math Club last met on Oct. 14 in Room A314 to attend a guest lecture but will continue every Wednesday after school in Room A331 starting from Oct. 29. During the last meeting, the Math Club collaborated with the Math Honors Society to host guest speaker Dr. Julia Arciero on Math in Medicine.

Club sponsor Peter Beck said that guest speakers are something he looks forward to.

“I hope these professionals inspire the students in Math Club,” he said. “I think they’re important for (students) to develop a better understanding of the math world, especially if they are interested in making this passion a career.”

Allison Shen, club president and senior, said that the guest speaker gave Math Club some time to organize for the annual Rose-Hulman Competition that will be held on Nov. 1.

“We’ve won consecutively in the last 14 years,” Shen said. “Just like last year, our team is outstanding and I think they will do great. We have been preparing for the Rose-Hulman competition for a while, so I hope the hard work pays off.”

In preparation for the competition, the Math Club participated in multiple rounds of practice with worksheets, peer review, and group discussions.

“It’s very similar to our practice from last year,” Shen said. “The dates (of the competition) have slightly changed, but it doesn’t really affect the way we practice. In the last few Math Club sessions, the club members have participated in the Arete Math Labs competition and since then, they’ve worked outside of school together to study.” By Ella Guo