FCCLA to begin work on STAR projects

FCCLA members share snacks during the club’s Halloween party on Oct. 23. The party featured various activities including pumpkin painting and a movie.

The members of the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) introduced their Students Taking Actions with Recognition (STAR) projects during their meeting on Oct. 16. According to club co-sponsor Faith Dalton, the projects are typically done as individual or partner projects.

“It’s a student interest [project], so it’s kind of a topic they’re interested in,” Dalton said. “They would pick their project, work on it, and then they would go to the state conference and then talk about what they learned by doing that project.”

According to Jessica Xie, FCCLA president and senior, members have yet to begin work on the projects and are still in a preparatory stage.

“We haven’t actively started working on STAR events yet, but we’ve been helping people figure out and think about which event they want to do and what they want to do for it,” Xie said.

Additionally, according to Xie, members have a lot of freedom and flexibility to choose the pacing of their projects.

“It really depends on personal preference,” Xie said. “I like working on it pretty much as soon as I know what I’m doing, but some people can slam out a project two weeks before. It’s just what works for you.” By Catherine Guo