Principal Tom Harmas adjusts to CHS, plans to implement administrator walk-ins.

Principal Tom Harmas shakes hands with the 2017-2018 drum majors at the back-to-school convocation. Harmas plans to implement administrator walk-ins this semester.

During this semester, many students will witness the first of many administrator walk-ins in their classrooms, according to Principal Tom Harmas.

“Our administrators are going to do walk-throughs, which have already started. I used to do this at Creekside, and I felt like it really made a difference,” Harmas said. “It’s a change to adjust to because administrators and department heads have never done this before at CHS.”

According to Harmas, the walk-ins will facilitate a better connection between administrators, teachers and students.

“I think it is really important that if administrators are in leadership positions that they know what’s going on in the classroom,” Harmas said. “It also allows us to celebrate and encourage good teaching.”

As Harmas said he is still transitioning, the teacher walk-ins are the more prominent change as of now. However, according to Harmas, he hopes to make some structural changes to the Principal’s Advisory Council (PAC).

“Dr. Harmas, himself, has already made a few changes to PAC. For example, the vibe of PAC has definitely been more energized and free-flowing,” student body president Ben Goldberg said. “My personal goal right now is to get Dr. Harmas accustomed with traditions he might not know about. Walking into Carmel High School and talking to teachers, I know there are a lot of nuances and traditions that someone new just needs time to get used to.”