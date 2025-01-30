Minute News: January 2025

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Eileen Roh

Transcript:

Nationally, on January 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m. EST, the U.S. government temporarily suspended TikTok services nationwide due to TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance. It was stated that this was due to potential national security risks regarding personal data. The banning led to a significant migration of users to alternative platforms, notably the Chinese app Xiaohongshu (also known as RedNote). The hashtag “#tiktokrefugee” was used as a joke among American and Chinese users and currently has 78.7K videos on TikTok. The ban was lifted on January 19th and will be delayed by 75 days to provide time for negotiations and the potential sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations.

In Carmel High School, the $55 million renovation of the natatorium was revealed, featuring an Olympic-sized pool, a separate diving well, and a therapy pool with accessibility features. This new facility is expected to benefit the school’s renowned swimming and diving teams in the future.

Thank you for listening.