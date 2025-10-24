Annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail to be held on Oct. 26

The annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail will happen on Oct. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at River Heritage Park. The event will have no loud music or scary costumes, and volunteers from the Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation (CCPR) adaptive program will be giving out treats. Each trick-or-treater will cost $10 with free accompanying family members.
CCPR Inclusion Program supervisor Kelvin Solares said, “Our Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail is specifically designed for individuals with sensory needs, allowing participants to experience the fun of the holiday without fear.”
Pre-registration for the event is required. Sign up here.
Learn about why sensory issues are important in this article.
Related Posts:
- Annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 26 emphasizes importance of accessibility during holidays The annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail will happen on Oct. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at River Heritage Park. Dr. Vincent Starnino, associate professor of mental health and social work at Indiana University, said Halloween exemplifies the problems sensory…
- High schoolers struggle with the new Digital SAT For junior Grant Mu, getting a good score on the SAT was a top priority for him. Since it was his first time taking the SAT this fall, he said he was already feeling stressed; however, he said the digital…
- Students, educators reaffirm the importance of history education as its future hangs in the balance Emma An, member of the National History Day (NHD) club and junior, started internalizing the importance of history education from a young age. “Ever since I was little, my parents have emphasized the importance of history, especially when learning more…