Annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail to be held on Oct. 26

The annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail will happen on Oct. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at River Heritage Park. The event will have no loud music or scary costumes, and volunteers from the Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation (CCPR) adaptive program will be giving out treats. Each trick-or-treater will cost $10 with free accompanying family members.

CCPR Inclusion Program supervisor Kelvin Solares said, “Our Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail is specifically designed for individuals with sensory needs, allowing participants to experience the fun of the holiday without fear.”

Pre-registration for the event is required. Sign up here.

