Cross-country team prepares to bounce back in stacked weekend

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Following a tight run for first place at the Trinity Invitational in Louisville last Saturday, the women’s cross-country team is preparing for a weekend in Indianapolis against only MIC opponents. On Sept. 16, the Greyhounds fell short of first to Centerville by just three points and was led by sophomore Phoebe Bates’ 3rd place overall finish.

“We were very pleased with the continued progression of this team, especially against the level of competition we got to race against today,” Head coach Andy Dalton said. “We’re just getting better each week.”

Looking forward, the team will compete in the MIC Championship at Ben Davis High School. Carmel will not compete in the scheduled Culver Invitational in Culver this weekend due to weather and scheduling.

“There is still plenty of work to be done but the pieces are starting to fall into place,” Dalton said. “It’s hard to accept coming up short like ( on Saturday ) but we preformed well.”

Through the first five meets this season, Carmel has remained top three in all with two first place results.

“I feel like the team has responded well this season,” sophomore Sarah Snyder said. “I’m very excited to get back to racing after being injured for the majority of the season. I know we’ll put forth our best.”