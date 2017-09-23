Women’s soccer wins big against Warren Central
September 23, 2017
The CHS women’s soccer team collected another win against the Warren Central warriors. Senior Katie Soderstrom added two goals to the team’s 6-1 victory last Wednesday.
“Anytime you talk about (top performers), Katie Soderstrom’s name comes up,” head coach Frank Dixon said. Dixon said he believes his team played very well during the win.
“We played very well, overall the kids are playing at a very high level,” said Dixon.
Kelsie James, women’s soccer player and sophomore, said she was also satisfied with the team’s performance.
“We played hard with high intensity,” said James.
