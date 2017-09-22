Orchestras prepare for upcoming concert

Director of Orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis helps senior Eliza Hadden during an SRT practice session. Ohly-Davis said, "Stay tuned for the winter concert because we're doing some really exciting things for that. We're doing a collaboration with some film students."

All of the orchestras have their first concert Oct. 10, either at 6 or 7:30 p.m.

Director of Orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis said, “It’s the first time that these groups have played in a formal setting together. I’m really excited to showcase what each group brings to the table this year.”

Ohly-Davis is not alone. Jiwon “Katie” Yu, member of Camerata Orchestra and sophomore, said she is very excited, albeit a little nervous. “We’ve got like three weeks left (until the concert), and I hope things go alright,” Yu said.

Despite her nerves, Yu said she and her classmates are working hard to improve their pieces. She said, “It’s such an honor to play in such a high program, and I’m really glad that I an able to play and make music with musicians that love music as much as I do.”