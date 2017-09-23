Men’s cross-country team prepares for MIC Championship

Sean Reimer is running in the Trinity Invitational with his fellow teammates. The Trinity Invitational was on September 16 and CHS won 1st place.

According to Head Coach Colin Altevogt of the men’s cross-country team, the team had a ten year winning streak up until last year for the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference (MIC) championship. The team will be competing on Saturday at Ben Davis.

Thomas Gastineau, varsity runner and junior, said, “I expect our team to go out and win. We are the favorite and should win and run some best times on a fast course.”

Sean Reimer, junior varsity runner and junior, said he has been doing little things every day to improve himself such as doing push-ups, core workouts and daily runs. He said the season has been great so far, and that he is excited to keep winning. He also said he expects to see personal bests from everybody and a win for the varsity and JV teams.

Altevogt said, “I know the MIC Championship is going to be exciting to watch. The team has been doing really well and I know that with the amount of effort they have been putting in that this will be a good race.”

Gastineau said usually the MIC Championship has been very successful for CHS, and this year, he hopes to continue the tradition.

“My main goals for the rest of the season is to win the State meet as a team and qualify for Nike Nationals in Oregon. I personally would like to be all State, but none of this will come easy; it will take a lot of work.”