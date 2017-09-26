Carmel Electric Ensemble to have next meeting on Sept. 27

Close According to club president and sophomore, Jiwon “Katie” Yu, the ensemble will have their next meeting on Sept. 27 after school in the orchestra room. The club will have their first promotional concert before school in the commons on Oct. 10. Chris Chris According to club president and sophomore, Jiwon “Katie” Yu, the ensemble will have their next meeting on Sept. 27 after school in the orchestra room. The club will have their first promotional concert before school in the commons on Oct. 10.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

​ According to Jiwon “Katie” Yu, Carmel Electric Ensemble president and sophomore, the club will have its next meeting on Sept. 27 after school in the orchestra room. The ensemble will have their first concert on Oct. 10 in the commons before school starts.

​ “My goal is to perform a promotion concert for every concert (that the orchestras have) and to bring more people to enjoy music made by string instruments because I feel like nowadays people don’t value these as much as we used to,” Yu said.

​Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, orchestra director and club sponsor, said their first meeting went over the procedures and what they do as an electric string ensemble. They also planned for their upcoming concert.