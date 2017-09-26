Carmel Electric Ensemble to have next meeting on Sept. 27
September 26, 2017
According to Jiwon “Katie” Yu, Carmel Electric Ensemble president and sophomore, the club will have its next meeting on Sept. 27 after school in the orchestra room. The ensemble will have their first concert on Oct. 10 in the commons before school starts.
“My goal is to perform a promotion concert for every concert (that the orchestras have) and to bring more people to enjoy music made by string instruments because I feel like nowadays people don’t value these as much as we used to,” Yu said.
Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, orchestra director and club sponsor, said their first meeting went over the procedures and what they do as an electric string ensemble. They also planned for their upcoming concert.
“The whole group will be led by new people. I think they are planning on a more casual experimental year,” Ohly-Davis said. “I hope that students find it interesting enough to continue the club next year.”0
