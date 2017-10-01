CHS Competitive Cheerleading Team prepares for New Palestine

The CHS cheer team prepares to make the trip to New Palestine to compete in the Dragon Duel Cheerleading Championship on Saturday, Sept. 30. According to head coach Lisa Knipp, both the JV and Varsity teams are looking good with strong, but improvable skills.

“We have two competition teams, a junior varsity and varsity. Both teams are looking fine. Their individual skills look strong along with tumbling skills,” Knipp said. “We’re aiming for and a more unified look. We want better timing and synchronization in all of those individual skills and so we need to continue to focus on technique and the difficulty of these skills.”

Taylor Gallagher, junior and varsity cheerleader, said that adjustments have been made due to injuries, but that the team has been able to bounce back.

“We’re going to New Palestine this weekend for a competition. We’ve had to adjust our routine a bit since we’ve had a few injuries so we are going out there, hopefully going to win,” Gallagher said.

With the addition of a male cheerleader this year, the team will be competing against its first coed team in a new division.

Gallagher said, “We’re competing against our first coed team and our routine is pretty solid with the new changes. We’ve been coping pretty well and we’re excited about it, so hopefully we in.

