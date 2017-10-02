Superintendent to implement science program evaluation and continue with technology integration plan
October 2, 2017
At the Carmel Clay Schools Board Workshop on Sept. 11, it was decided the district would engage in a K-12 science program evaluation, according to Superintendent Nicholas Wahl. With the new standards, there is “more hands on learning through exploration, investigation and design,” along with “student-led inquiry and discussion.” Also included is students writing journals, reports, posters and multimedia presentations and reading multiple resources, research and summaries of information.
Wahl said they are also continuing with their second year of implementing the technology integration plan, which includes the district-wide use of Canvas. Senior Sarah McDanell said she preferred Google Classroom to Canvas.
McDanell said, “I like Google Classroom the most. Our school uses [Google Drive] and by having everything through Google, it was easier to upload materials for classes.”0
