Academic Super Bowl to prepare for upcoming captain interviews

With their call-out meeting completed, James Ziegler, Academic Super Bowl co-sponsor and social studies teacher, said the club plans to move forward by deciding captain positions for the team.

Ziegler said, “After we get all the (captain) forms done…, we will then start conducting interviews for those captain positions; we will have five captains.”

According to Ziegler, there five subject teams: english, social studies, math, science and fine arts. Furthermore, he said after the interviews are completed, the club will conduct another meeting with all members.

Kevin Zhang, Academic Super Bowl member and junior, said, “I’m excited to learn about World War I in the different subjects, and I plan on competing in math and social studies.”