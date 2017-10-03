Senate Plans for Bus Driver and Administration Appreciation

According to Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and economics teacher, Senate is now planning for Administration Appreciation Day and Bus Driver Appreciation Week starting Oct. 16. According to Foutz, appreciation weeks are a large part of what Senate is involved in.

“We’ve got a calendar for all the different groups, and while it seems like a little thing, it means a lot to the groups we’re appreciating, so we do that on behalf of the whole school,” Foutz said.

Senator and senior Tess Nihill said Senate will be giving baked goods to the respective groups.

“We’re doing bus driver appreciation, so for that we’re going to bake cookies for all the bus drivers and we run them out to (the bus drivers) just to say ‘thanks’ because they don’t get a lot of thanks from the kids they drive,” Nihill said. “We’re also doing administration (appreciation), so we’re going to give cupcakes to them.”