Men’s Soccer Loses to Brebeuf in Sectional
October 4, 2017
Filed under Online Only, Recent Updates, SPORTS
The Carmel men’s soccer team went head-to-head against Brebeuf in the first round of the Sectional on Oct. 3. The final score was Brebeuf 2, CHS 1.
According to Head Coach Shane Schmidt, the team’s ultimate goal for the season was to advance to and ultimately win a State Championship. “Well our goal is always to win a State Championship, but a day by day goal is to get better every single day,” Schmidt said.
While the team did not reach its goal of a State Championship, Schmidt said he is proud of every player for their accomplishments and the growth they have all shown over the course of the season.
According to Jack Muller, varsity soccer captain and senior, the team was disappointed to lose in the early rounds of the playoff; however, he believes the team put up a good fight against Brebeuf. Brebeuf won the game by taking the lead with a second goal five minutes before the end of the game. Muller said he is proud of the effort both he and his teammates put into the game, and despite the tough loss, it was a good season.0
