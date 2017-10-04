Men’s Soccer Loses to Brebeuf in Sectional

Close Jack Gerrard, varsity soccer player and junior, plays in a game against Warren Central on Sept. 14. Carmel won the game against Warren Central 3-0. Alina Husain Alina Husain Jack Gerrard, varsity soccer player and junior, plays in a game against Warren Central on Sept. 14. Carmel won the game against Warren Central 3-0.

The Carmel men’s soccer team went head-to-head against Brebeuf in the first round of the Sectional on Oct. 3. The final score was Brebeuf 2, CHS 1.

According to Head Coach Shane Schmidt, the team’s ultimate goal for the season was to advance to and ultimately win a State Championship. “Well our goal is always to win a State Championship, but a day by day goal is to get better every single day,” Schmidt said.

While the team did not reach its goal of a State Championship, Schmidt said he is proud of every player for their accomplishments and the growth they have all shown over the course of the season.