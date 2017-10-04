Rising Stars to have meeting on Oct. 5 to discuss hayride event on Oct. 26

The Rising Stars Club plans to have a club meeting on Oct. 5 after school from 3:30 to 4 p.m. in the Studio Theatre. According to sponsor Jim Peterson, the purpose is to discuss the annual hayride event.

“This event is for everyone to just get to know each other,” said Peterson. “It’s a great way for us to welcome new members through good food and good fun.”

Senior and president Lauren Alexander said that this event will be on Oct. 26 at Stonycreek Farm, and all club members are welcome once they pay their dues. Moreover, there will be hotdogs, drinks and hayrides provided. Further information about dues, location of the event and more will be provided at the meeting.

“Basically we are just celebrating our new members of the Rising Stars Drama Club. This event is so important for this club because it officially welcomes new members and it’s a fun tradition that helps us bond as a club.” Alexander said.