ComedySportz team prepares for season

Allie Crawford, ComedySportz member and junior plays an improv game. In this game, team members took turn acting out various activities to improve their physicality.

The ComedySportz team has recently begun to prepare for its upcoming season in the spring. The team meets after school on Fridays to practice improv games and improve their comedic skills.

According to Piper Dafforn, ComedySportz member and junior, learning how to play these games is one of the most important elements for new members to learn.

Dafforn said, “We have lots of people to teach games to; there’s a lot of games they need to learn. They basically need to learn how matches work, so it’s a lot of people of people to teach, but that’s also a positive.”

While many new members are still developing these skills, ComedySportz sponsor Jim Peterson said there are many returning members with a strong grasp of the games who will be able to help new members learn the basics of ComedySportz.

Peterson said, “The kids we have returning this year are great. And I know (the team captain) is going to be a great leader and really responsible, so that’s fantastic.”

With new members constituting a significant portion of the group, Dafforn said ComedySportz members will be able to use this as an opportunity to discover a new team dynamic.

Dafforn said, “(Our team) is substantially younger this year, so I’m hoping that turns out to be a positive. We have a lot less experience, but that’s not always a bad thing.”