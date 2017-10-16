Principal Tom Harmas prepares to implement new remediation program

manahilnadeem Principal Tom Harmas shakes hand with football player Atticus Clouse at a home football game. Harmas is preparing to implement a new remediation program.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

As the department chairs have been notified of their new responsibilities, the remediation program will start up in a couple of weeks, according to Principal Tom Harmas.

“The teachers are getting it all prepared and ready for the students right now. The program will go into fact here in a couple of weeks. In fact, we should have it up and running before the beginning of November.” Harmas said.

According to Harmas, both the teachers and students have been notified of their responsibilities. “Both the student and the teachers are ready to get started and should be soon,” Harmas said. “We are just straightening last minute details right now.”

Harmas said he is using this year’s remediation plan to learn from for future years. “After this is all over, we will be evaluating this entire program after we finish it. We will look at what worked and what didn’t work,” Harmas said. “I’m sure there will be some kinks in the programs that we will have to adjust for next year, but overall I’m excited to see how well the new plan works.”

According to Harmas, he also wants to continue giving the Principal’s Advisory Council (PAC) leadership opportunities.

“In mid-November, Dr. Harmas and all of PAC will be going to the MIC leadership conference like we have in previous years,” student body president Ben Goldberg said. “The conference is a great leadership opportunity for the council. I also think it will be a good opportunity for the council to get to know Dr. Harmas a little better.”